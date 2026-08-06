The UK government has outlined specific financial conditions under which applicants can apply for a British citizenship fee waiver

A parent or legal guardian can apply on behalf of the person and include others in the same application

Those under 18 being looked after by a local authority are not required to apply for the waiver at all, as their citizenship application is automatically free

The UK government has published clear guidance on how those under 18 can avoid paying the British citizenship application fee.

In the guidance, the government listed three specific financial situations that qualify a person for a waiver.

Requirements for children citizenship fee waiver. Photo credit: WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who Qualifies for the Fee Waiver

According to the official UK government page, a person is eligible for the waiver if under 18 years old and their parent or guardian is unable to cover the cost because the family has no stable accommodation and cannot afford one, cannot meet basic living expenses such as food and heating, or does not have sufficient funds remaining after paying for housing and other essential costs.

Another ground also applies where paying the fee would directly affect a child's welfare needs being met.

Beyond the financial conditions, the child must also be eligible for British citizenship in the first place. This generally applies where one parent made the UK their home after the child's birth and subsequently obtained British citizenship, indefinite leave to remain, settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, indefinite leave to enter, or permanent residence.

How to Apply and What Happens Next

Applications can be submitted either online or by post. Those applying from Guernsey or Jersey must use the postal route, and the option is currently unavailable from the Isle of Man.

If a family applies online and the waiver is approved, the citizenship application must also be completed online. Parents and guardians can submit a single application covering multiple children at once.

Applicants will need to provide identity documents such as a passport, national identity card, or biometric residence permit, alongside financial evidence including bank statements, payslips, rent records, and any letters confirming financial support from local authorities or family members.

Once an application is submitted, the Home Office sends a confirmation email. A successful decision comes with a personalised code, which the applicant then uses when completing the citizenship application itself.

One important exception applies to children in local authority care. These children do not need to apply for a waiver at all. Instead, they can simply provide evidence of their care status when submitting the citizenship application, and no fee will be charged.

The government also notes that if a child turns 18 before receiving a decision on their waiver application, they can still proceed as a child applicant and remain eligible for the waiver if they qualify.

Nigerian mum becomes British citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum in the United Kingdom who had lamented over her life abroad shared a new update about her stay abroad.

The mother of 3 celebrated as she finally became a UK citizen and posted the British passport she recently received.

Source: Legit.ng