The Defence Headquarters announced it has expanded its surrender policy beyond the North to cover non-state actors in southern Nigeria

Maj Gen Michael Onoja said the Armed Forces will receive surrendering fighters in line with international law and transfer them to legal authorities

The announcement came days after militants in the South-East surrendered weapons to troops of Operation Udo Ka, including AK-47 rifles and machine guns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Defence Headquarters has broadened its formal surrender policy to cover armed groups operating across the South-East, South-South and South-West, in a significant shift from a programme previously focused on the country's northern regions.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Michael Onoja, spoke about the recent surrender of militants to troops of Operation Udo Ka in the South-East.

As reported by The Punch, Onoja disclosed this on Monday, August 3, 2026, in Abuja while responding to questions from journalists.

"Yes. They are welcome to surrender. The AFN will receive them in line with international law and other Geneva Conventions and transfer them to the relevant legal authorities for necessary action."

He added that the Armed Forces remain guided by its rules of engagement, International Humanitarian Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

No deadline for surrender

When asked whether armed groups faced a time limit to lay down their weapons, Onoja ruled out any such condition.

"No. They are allowed to surrender at any time they wish. However, military kinetic operations are being intensified."

The announcement came shortly after the Nigerian Army reported that sustained pressure under Operation Udo Ka had pushed members of a South-East militant group to voluntarily hand over their weapons.

Troops of the 82 Division/Joint Task Force South-East recovered an AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four locally fabricated firearms after one of the suspects led soldiers to the group's armoury.

In a separate operation conducted on intelligence, troops also seized two General Purpose Machine Guns, 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and an improvised explosive device.

Policy shift across all theatres

The military characterised the voluntary surrenders as proof that its combination of offensive operations, strategic engagement and inter-agency cooperation was eroding criminal networks and persuading fighters to renounce violence.

Until now, the surrender programme had been closely linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters in the North-East, alongside bandits active in parts of the North-West and North-Central.

The DHQ's statement confirms the policy now covers all active theatres of operation nationwide.

The South-East has faced persistent insecurity in recent years, with armed groups carrying out attacks on security personnel, government facilities and civilians.

Operation Udo Ka was launched specifically to dismantle these networks and restore order across the region.

Gunmen ambush Anambra governor's aide

Recall that two police officers were shot dead by gunmen along the Amansea–Ufuma Road in Orumba South local government area of Anambra.

In response, the state commissioner of police, Ikioye Orutugu, declared ‘Operation Fish Them Out’ during an emergency meeting.

A tricycle rider who witnessed the attack abandoned his vehicle and later discovered the two lifeless bodies lying beside their patrol van.

Source: Legit.ng