Don Jazzy Denies Collecting Money From Artists and Filmmakers for Promotions
- Music executive Don Jazzy fired back at a claim that his promotional support for the upcoming film Black Market was a paid endorsement
- An X user accused the Mavin Records boss of charging for promotions after actor Itele shared a skit featuring Don Jazzy
- The film Black Market, produced by Rixel Studios and partners, is targeting a record-breaking 50,000 attendees at its Lagos premiere
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Mavin Records founder and music executive Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy has pushed back against suggestions that he charges for promotional favours in the entertainment industry.
The clarification came after actor Itele shared a skit on X in which he comically tied Don Jazzy up and "forced" him to promote the upcoming film *Black Market*. The video was clearly meant in jest, but not everyone took it that way.
Don Jazzy Addresses the Pay-for-Promo Claim
An X user with the handle Oba Tao Oshomo interpreted the gesture as a business transaction, writing, "Don Jazzy fit do anything for money."
The music mogul was having none of it. He responded directly, dismissing the allegation in plain terms:
"Nobody in the entertainment space has ever paid me a dime for promo oo. You think say I be don for mouth. The Don's blessings na free bro."
His response made it clear that, at least from his perspective, any support he extends to fellow creatives comes without a price tag attached.
Read Don Jazzy's post debunking the claim here:
Reactions trail Don Jazzy's post
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@ChineduAku99285 stated:
"Better make you dey debunk am now oh make them no go put you for situation"
@Jayboydidit
"@DONJAZZY you never give me anything before but still yet I treck pass your office for Victoria island.. This life ehn just have money.. My turn go come one day and I go change many people lives. My prayers tho"
Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy revealed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting. During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the
Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track, noting his dual abilities in production and singing, while predicting that he would become the next Don Jazzy.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.