Music executive Don Jazzy fired back at a claim that his promotional support for the upcoming film Black Market was a paid endorsement

An X user accused the Mavin Records boss of charging for promotions after actor Itele shared a skit featuring Don Jazzy

The film Black Market, produced by Rixel Studios and partners, is targeting a record-breaking 50,000 attendees at its Lagos premiere

Mavin Records founder and music executive Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy has pushed back against suggestions that he charges for promotional favours in the entertainment industry.

The clarification came after actor Itele shared a skit on X in which he comically tied Don Jazzy up and "forced" him to promote the upcoming film *Black Market*. The video was clearly meant in jest, but not everyone took it that way.

Don Jazzy fires back at a claim that his promotional support for the upcoming film Black Market was a paid endorsement. Photos: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy Addresses the Pay-for-Promo Claim

An X user with the handle Oba Tao Oshomo interpreted the gesture as a business transaction, writing, "Don Jazzy fit do anything for money."

The music mogul was having none of it. He responded directly, dismissing the allegation in plain terms:

"Nobody in the entertainment space has ever paid me a dime for promo oo. You think say I be don for mouth. The Don's blessings na free bro."

His response made it clear that, at least from his perspective, any support he extends to fellow creatives comes without a price tag attached.

Read Don Jazzy's post debunking the claim here:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ChineduAku99285 stated:

"Better make you dey debunk am now oh make them no go put you for situation"

@Jayboydidit

"@DONJAZZY you never give me anything before but still yet I treck pass your office for Victoria island.. This life ehn just have money.. My turn go come one day and I go change many people lives. My prayers tho"

An X user accuses Don Jazzy of charging for promotions after actor Itele shared a skit featuring Don Jazzy. Photo: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy revealed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting. During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the

Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track, noting his dual abilities in production and singing, while predicting that he would become the next Don Jazzy.

Source: Legit.ng