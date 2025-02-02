Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ishielu LGA, Ebonyi state - Suspected herdsmen have killed many people and destroyed houses in Amegu Nkalaha Community, Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred after the gunmen attacked the community on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The suspected herdsmen attacked the Ebonyi community in the early hours of Sunday

The Chairman of Ishielu LGA, Mrs. Ifeoma Agwu said evacuation of dead bodies was still ongoing and they were being deposited at the mortuary.

According to Leadership, Agwu said the causality figure is yet to be ascertained.

“We are taking the victims’ bodies to the mortuary right now. I cannot talk much on it now. We will give more details later”

A member of the community, Prof Ndubuisi Idenyi, said the herdsmen attacked the community in the early hours of Sunday, February 2.

Idenyi said an unconfirmed number of people were killed and injured as well as burning down of houses.

“I don’t have the number of casualties right now. We are still tracking and bringing out the dead bodies especially those killed in the farms,”

Another source said residents have been living in fear since the killing of some cows by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the forest.

The source disclosed that stakeholders made several efforts to prevent the herdsmen invasion but the herdsmen invaded the community and unleashed mayhem on the people.

“We did not kill their cows. They were killed by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the forest.”

According to the source, a Pastor of a Pentecostal church and an evangelist were among those killed in the attack.

