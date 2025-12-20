Gunmen attacked herders along Gero Road in Jos South LGA, killing 13 cows and injuring several others during evening grazing

Miyetti Allah leaders reported the incident to Operation Enduring Peace personnel, who later visited the scene

The host community said it did not know the attackers and called on security agencies to investigate the incident thoroughly

Gunmen have again attacked herders in Plateau state, killing 13 cows and injuring several others in an incident along Gero road in Jos South Local Government Area.

The attack occurred on the evening of Sunday, December 14, while the herders were grazing, according to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

The host community say it does not know the attackers and calls on security agencies to investigate.

The Plateau state chairman of the association, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, confirmed the incident to journalists and condemned the attack, Daily Trust reported.

He said the affected herders were carrying out their routine activities when they came under fire. Babayo added that the association promptly alerted personnel of Operation Enduring Peace, Sector 6, who later visited the scene to assess the situation.

Herders recount sudden gunmen attack

One of the herders who escaped, Jabir Abdullahi, described how the incident unfolded. “We were grazing when the gunmen arrived on motorcycles. As soon as they stopped, the person sitting at the back of the motorcycle started shooting, forcing us to flee. They shot dead 13 cattle on the spot, while many others sustained injuries.

This attack is unprovoked because we did not offend anyone. We were only grazing peacefully. We later reported the incident to security agencies, who also visited the scene.”

Babayo urged members of the association to remain calm and avoid reprisals. He said those behind the attack were likely seeking to provoke violence and escalate tensions in the area.

Community Seeks Security Probe

The community where the incident occurred distanced itself from the attack and called for a thorough investigation. The Treasurer of the Ngel Development Association, Iliya Solomon, said residents did not know those responsible.

Solomon said:

“Yesterday, a herder reported to me that their cattle were shot in the area because I work closely with security agencies whenever issues arise. I immediately contacted soldiers around and we moved to Gero Road, where the incident occurred. The scene is also commonly referred to as Gero. When we arrived, I saw four cattle already dead while four others were injured and unable to move. We do not know the perpetrators.”

He added that the area was known for recurring criminal activity and required sustained security presence. When contacted, the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, confirmed awareness of the report but said further details were not immediately available.

