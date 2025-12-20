President Tinubu’s government took bold decisions that reshaped governance, security and public policy across Nigeria

• Emergency rule, education reforms, tax overhaul and security measures sparked nationwide debate and mixed reactions

• Passport fee hikes, clemency actions and student loan expansion left lasting impacts on daily life and public trust

From emergency powers to education reforms, passport fee hikes and sweeping security initiatives, 2025 was a year in which decisions taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration reverberated across Nigeria.

Some moves sparked outrage, others inspired cautious optimism, but all left an imprint on governance, public debate and daily life across the country.

Below are 10 major decisions of the Tinubu government that shaped Nigeria in 2025:

1. Emergency rule declared in Rivers State

In March 2025, the federal government declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, deputy governor and members of the House of Assembly for six months.

The declaration followed a prolonged political crisis, including the dissolution of the state legislature by the governor. Observers linked the turmoil to a fierce power struggle involving former Rivers governor and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

A retired Navy vice-admiral, Ibok-Ete Ekwe, was appointed sole administrator.

2. New national school curriculum introduced

In 2025, the federal government unveiled a revised national curriculum for primary and secondary schools ahead of the 2025/2026 academic session.

The curriculum expanded vocational, technical and digital-skills education, while strengthening national history, civic education and heritage studies. Trade-oriented subjects were introduced at basic and junior secondary levels.

Education officials said the reforms were aimed at aligning learning with labour-market needs.

“This curriculum is about skills, employability and national values,” a senior education official said.

3. Passport fees increased sharply

In August 2025, the Nigeria Immigration Service announced a major hike in passport fees.

The cost of a five-year passport rose from ₦50,000 to ₦100,000, while the ten-year passport doubled to ₦200,000. The increase took effect on 1 September 2025.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said the hike would fund automation, reduce delays and enhance document security.

“With these reforms, Nigerians should receive passports within one week,” he said.

4. Nationwide security emergency declared

In November 2025, the government declared a nationwide security emergency in response to escalating abductions, banditry and insurgency.

The move authorised the recruitment of 20,000 police officers and the deployment of forest guards to flush out armed groups in remote areas.

President Tinubu said decisive action was needed. “We must protect lives, secure schools and safeguard communities,” he said.

The declaration reflected growing public anxiety over insecurity. Analysts described it as a shift towards a more aggressive federal security posture, though long-term impact remains uncertain.

5. Major tax overhaul signed into law

In June 2025, President Tinubu signed four far-reaching tax reform Bills into law.

These included the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act 2025, Vanguard reported.

The laws repealed outdated statutes, consolidated overlapping taxes and created a centralised revenue authority.

6. Ambassadorial appointments finally submitted

After more than two years of delay, President Tinubu submitted the names of three non-career ambassadors to the Senate in November 2025.

The nominees, Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu and Ayodele Oke, marked the first step towards ending a prolonged diplomatic vacuum.

For years, many Nigerian missions were led by chargés d’affaires, a situation critics said weakened Nigeria’s global influence, Punch reported.

7. Top military leadership reshuffled

In October 2025, President Tinubu replaced most of Nigeria’s top service chiefs in a sweeping security shake-up.

Olufemi Oluyede was appointed Chief of Defence Staff, while Waidi Shaibu became Chief of Army Staff, S.K. Aneke Chief of Air Staff, and Idi Abbas Chief of Naval Staff. Only the Chief of Defence Intelligence was retained.

The presidency said the changes were aimed at strengthening national security architecture.

Many Nigerians viewed the reshuffle as a signal of seriousness amid persistent insecurity across multiple regions.

8. Maryam Sanda clemency sparks backlash

In October 2025, the inclusion of Maryam Sanda on a presidential clemency list ignited nationwide outrage.

Sanda had been sentenced to death for the 2017 killing of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. Her inclusion among 174 beneficiaries drew sharp criticism from the victim’s family, civil society groups and opposition figures.

“This reopens old wounds and undermines justice,” a family representative said.

Following the backlash, the presidency reviewed the list. Sanda’s death sentence was commuted to 12 years imprisonment, and she was removed from the outright pardon list. Several other serious offenders were also excluded.

9. Historic pardons and national honours granted

In October 2025, Tinubu exercised his constitutional prerogative of mercy, granting pardons and commutations to 175 beneficiaries.

Among those posthumously pardoned were Herbert Macaulay, Mamman Vatsa and members of the Ogoni Nine, including Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Supporters hailed the move as symbolic justice. “This restores dignity to those wronged by history,” an Ogoni activist said.

The list also included living convicts whose sentences were reduced based on conduct and rehabilitation.

10. NELFUND expands student loan disbursement

In 2025, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) significantly expanded student loan disbursement across tertiary institutions.

By March, ₦45.1 billion had been disbursed, rising to ₦56.85 billion by May, benefitting nearly 300,000 students in 198 institutions.

The loans covered tuition paid directly to schools and living allowances for students.

While many families welcomed the relief, concerns persisted over oversight, repayment mechanisms and transparency.

“NELFUND has potential, but accountability is key,” an education advocate warned.

