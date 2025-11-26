President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide emergency on security while addressing the security situation in the country

The president, in a statement, also ordered the immediate recruitment into the police and the army to strengthen the forces

Tinubu also ordered the immediate deployment of the forest guards who have been trained by the DSS

President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency following the emerging security situation in the country. This was disclosed in a statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 26.

Since last week, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, and women, children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.

In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.

This week, some of the abductees have regained their freedom, particularly those abducted in Kwara and Kebbi states. However, 315 students and teachers from St. Mary’s School in Agwara LGA of Niger are still in captivity.

Army, police to recruit more

According to the statement, Tinubu directed additional recruitment into the armed forces, saying that "the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel." The police are expected to recruit an additional 20,000 personnel.

Police to use NYSC camps for training

The president also directed that the police should use the camps of the National Youth Service Corps for training new recruits in the country, stating that "although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities.

Police withdrew from VIPs to be retrained

Speaking on the withdrawal of officers from the VIP guard duties, the president explained that such officers are to "undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services" once they are deployed to security-prone areas across the country.

DSS to deploy forest guards

The president also disclosed that he has directed the DSS to immediately deploy the forest guards who have been trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits who have been hiding in the forest across the country. Also, the secret police have been directed to embark on new recruitment.

President Tinubu also vowed that "agents of evil" will have no more hiding places in the country and urged Nigerians to see the situation on the ground as "a national emergency". He noted that his administration was responding by deploying more boots on the ground, particularly in areas facing security challenges.

The president called for all hands should be on deck, calling on all Nigerians to "get involved in securing our nation."

Bandits attack: FG denies shutting down schools

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has denounced the report that it has ordered the closure of schools nationwide.

The denial was made in a statement by the Ministry of Education on Saturday, November 24.

According to the ministry, the statement did not originate from the government and urged Nigerians to only follow official reports from the appropriate authority.

