In a significant move to bolster educational opportunities for Nigerian students, NELFUND has announced the disbursement of student loans to 40 additional institutions.

This expansion brings the total number of institutions benefiting from the program to 59, underscoring NELFUND’s commitment to enhancing access to quality education irrespective of financial background.

The announcement was made on NELFUND’s official X account on Friday, September 6, 2024. The organization expressed its satisfaction with the progress, stating, “NELFUND is pleased to announce that it has successfully disbursed Student Loans to 40 additional institutions, bringing the total disbursements to institutions to 59.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in NELFUND’s ongoing commitment to providing access to quality education for all Nigerian students, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

See the newly disbursed loan

List of the eastern universities and how much they received

Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State – N368,400.00

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Imo State – N71,016,220.00

Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State – N45,973,600.00

Ebonyi State University, Ebonyi State – N78,313,000.00

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu, Anambra State – N193,377,100.00

Other universities

Federal University of Health Science Ila Orangun, Osun State – N7,448,000.00

Federal University Wukari, Taraba State – N97,398,000.00

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State – N7,265,000.00

University of Ibadan, Oyo State – N9,797,450.00

Osun State University, Osun State – N218,954,500.00

Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto State – N226,931,440.00

Zamfara State University, Zamfara State – N2,340,800.00

Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo State – N4,050,500.00

Federal Polytechnic Bali, Taraba State – N2,589,000.00

Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State – N133,995,450.00

Federal University of Health Science Azare, Bauchi State – N14,170,000.00

Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State – N218,554,000.00

Federal University of Technology Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State – N6,308,000.00

Lagos State University of Education, Lagos State – N14,378,000.00

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State – N3,485,000.00

Ogun State Institute of Technology, Ogun State – N5,907,998.00

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State – N10,802,000.00

University of Ilesa, Osun State – N98,871,500.00

University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State – N66,906,030.00

Gombe State University, Gombe – N3,621,000.00

Federal University of Technology Babura, Jigawa State – N64,565,000.00

Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State – N45,138,500.00

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi State – N256,912,600.00

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State – N4,297,178.00

Bauchi State University, Bauchi – N12,628,500.00

Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State – N733,000.00

Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Jigawa State – N621,256.80

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rivers State – N107,245,000.00

Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State – N34,428,000.00

Ladoke Akintola University, Oyo State – N8,670,000.00

Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State – N10,820,650.00

Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru, Niger State – N4,535,000.00

Federal University of Health Science Otukpo, Benue State – N32,450,844.00

Data from NELFUND student loan registration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released its latest data on student loan registrations, highlighting significant demand across various states in Nigeria.

The data reveals that Kano leads with the highest number of applicants, with 17,122 students applying after registering out of 20,814 registered students.

