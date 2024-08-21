Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Nigerian Passport effective September 1, 2024.

FG gives reason for hike in Nigerian passport fees

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) spokesman, DCI Kenneth Udo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He noted that the move was part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

“Based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” he said.

While expressing regrets about any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; the NIS assured Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.

Nigerians react as FG increases passport fees

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X;

@LanreSOFT tweeted:

"That japa plans wey alof una plan. Wash."

@bruzieee tweeted:

"Passport that should be free for citizens. What exactly are we benefiting from Nigeria’s purse?"

@emperor_danison tweeted:

"And why did you guys decide to post this information at night??"

@CuriousCourtnie tweeted:

"Anything to make it harder for Nigerians to leave.

"It’s giving “we die here.”

@ibukun_tayo tweeted:

"Shouldn't be higher than the minimum wage if you ask us."

@lidocaine_v2 tweeted:

"Why not use the billions the Customs is generating for this? Have we not suffered enough?"

@novieverest tweeted:

"Tinubu raise am, raise am.

"You need money to fix Nigeria for them."

@JakesOlasupo tweeted:

"Somebody has to pay for all that lavish lifestyle."

