Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has contradicted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 2025 revenue target claim.

Edun said the federal government has only met N10.7 trillion out of the projected N40.8 trillion.

President Tinubu had declared that Nigeria had met its revenue target for 2025 ahead of schedule.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu stated this in September 2025, while addressing stakeholders of the Buhari Organisation who visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Today, I can stand here before you to brag: Nigeria is not borrowing. We have met our revenue target for the year, and we met it in August.”

However, Edun raised fresh concerns about the sustainability of Nigeria’s public finances.

The minister said the federal government recorded a wide revenue shortfall in the 2025 fiscal year,

Edun made this known on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committees on Finance and National Planning.

“The current trajectory indicates that federal revenues for the full year will likely end at around ₦10.7 trillion, compared with the ₦40.8 trillion that was projected.”

Budget deficit widens, revenue drops.

Recall that the Tinubu-led federal government plans to borrow N17.89 trillion in 2026 due to a wider fiscal deficit and lower revenue projections.

Domestic borrowing will account for 80% of the government’s loan plan, while Debt service costs are expected to rise sharply.

Economists and civil society experts warned that rising debt could undermine macroeconomic stability and burden future generations.

