Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri presented a N583.3bn 2026 budget proposal to the Adamawa House of Assembly, with a strong focus on capital development

The budget allocated over 64% of total spending to infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic growth sectors

Fintiri outlined social and governance gains, including youth and women empowerment, minimum wage implementation, and improved fiscal ratings

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has presented Adamawa State’s 2026 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly, outlining a spending plan anchored on capital investment, social welfare, and economic renewal.

The proposal, tagged the Budget of Sustainable Growth and Economic Renewal, marked the sixth time the governor has laid an appropriation bill before the legislature since assuming office.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri presents the 2026 budget to the Adamawa State House of Assembly. Photo: AdamawaGovt

Source: Facebook

The presentation framed the budget as a people-centred fiscal roadmap rather than a set of numbers.

Fintiri said the proposal followed broad consultations and internal reviews aimed at aligning government spending with the needs of workers, youths, women, and vulnerable groups across urban and rural communities.

Capital spending drives budget priorities

The proposed 2026 budget stands at N583.3 billion, with more than 64 percent allocated to capital expenditure. According to the governor, the focus areas include infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, poverty reduction, and support for small and medium scale enterprises.

Roads, water supply, electricity projects, and market development were identified as critical pillars for stimulating economic activity.

Fintiri told lawmakers, “Today, I presented a ₦583bn 2026 budget proposal to the Adamawa House of Assembly, focused on capital investment, roads, education, and healthcare.”

He also expressed appreciation for what he described as bipartisan cooperation in the Assembly and said timely passage would support effective implementation.

Members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly during the budget presentation. Photo: AdamawaGovt

Source: Facebook

Education and health featured prominently in the proposal. The administration reported near completion of 21 model and mega schools across the state.

The overseas postgraduate scholarship scheme known as Fintiri Wings remains active, while hospitals and cottage health facilities are undergoing upgrades to expand access and quality of care.

Social programmes and fiscal record

Beyond infrastructure, the governor outlined social interventions targeted at women and young people. State records showed that more than 140,000 women and youths have benefited from skills acquisition, business support, and financial inclusion programmes.

The administration also implemented a N70,000 minimum wage, a move officials described as part of broader efforts to improve worker welfare.

Fintiri pointed to Adamawa’s recent governance indicators as justification for the budget direction. The state ranks among the top five nationally in fiscal transparency and placed fourth on the Ease of Doing Business index. Its debt profile has been reduced by more than half, and it holds a BBB+ investment rating.

The governor thanked the House of Assembly for its partnership and urged residents to sustain peace and civic responsibility. He said stability remains essential for translating budget plans into tangible outcomes for communities across the state.

Adamawa approves N11.4bn for NYSC camp, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa state executive council had approved a total of N11.4 billion for the execution of key developmental projects spanning the education, health, water, and power sectors.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya, who announced the decision after the council meeting, said the funding aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of improving social infrastructure and living standards across the state.

Source: Legit.ng