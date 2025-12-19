The National Security Adviser (NSA) issued an emergency Yuletide security alert and urged heightened preparedness nationwide

The governors pledged a coordinated interagency security response to festive season risks

FCT Police deployed 2,202 personnel while states intensified security measures nationwide

FCT, Abuja - The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has issued an emergency security alert to state governors.

The NSA urged heightened preparedness nationwide ahead of the 2025 Yuletide celebrations amid rising public safety concerns.

The National Security Adviser issues a new security alert to the 36 state governors over rising risks during the festive period. Photo credit: Nuhu Ribadu.

Source: Twitter

NSA warns of heightened festive season risks

This was made known in a communiqué issued by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at its 7th meeting for 2025, which took place at the headquarters of NGF along Lake Chad Street, Abuja, from Wednesday night, December 17, through Thursday morning, December 18, according to Punch.

The communiqué, signed by the Chairman, NGF, and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was read by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

As stated by the NGF, “The communiqué from the ONSA required ‘heightened security preparedness across all states during the 2025 festive season, owing to large population movements, huge public gatherings, and high public safety risks.’”

Governors pledge coordinated security response

The governors assured Nigerians of a coordinated response to the alert, pledging to strengthen collaboration among security agencies and ensure adequate protection of critical infrastructure.

“Governors are committed to strengthening interagency coordination, protecting critical infrastructure, and maintaining a visible security presence in identified hotspots to ensure a safe, incident-free festive period nationwide,” the communiqué stated.

Health sector milestones acknowledged at meeting

In matters other than security, the NGF also assessed the performance during the third edition event of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Awards that took place on the 12th of December 2025, where it rewarded states that made progress in improving the delivery of primary health care, as per the report by Vanguard.

The forum announced Yobe State as the overall winner at the national level, and at the geopolitical zones, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Abia, Rivers, and Osun States were at the top. The first runners-up were Kwara, Gombe, Kaduna, Anambra, Bayelsa, and Ogun states.

“Governors recognized that the outcome shows the importance of having effective political leadership and accountability by their peers,” according to the communiqué, which also stated that the governors are committed to building on this success. "The value of primary health care has also been reinforced," it said.

The governors also reaffirmed their commitment to the proper and effective utilisation of funds under the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Programme.

Yuletide: FCT police deploy 2,202 personnel

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has deployed 2,202 personnel across Abuja to secure places of worship, recreational centres, motor parks, highways and other public spaces during the festive season.

In a statement on Thursday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the deployment forms part of the command’s 2025 festive season operational order.

“As we gradually transition into 2026, the FCT Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to sustaining peace, safety, and public order across the Territory,” Adeh said.

She added that officers have been strategically positioned at worship centres, event venues, major highways and other identified locations, supported by intelligence-led patrols and increased visibility policing.

Police say black spots under surveillance

The Nigerian Police Force addresses security readiness ahead of the Yuletide celebrations. Photo credit: PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Adeh disclosed that identified black spots, uncompleted buildings and shanties that could be exploited by criminal elements are being closely monitored and raided where necessary.

“Tactical units, rapid response squads, and patrol teams are actively engaged, supported by intensified vehicular and foot patrols across the FCT,” she said.

Kebbi police announce enhanced security measures

Similarly, the Kebbi State Police Command announced heightened security arrangements ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said the measures cover worship centres, markets, motor parks, recreational areas, major highways and planned nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

He said the deployment is aimed at deterring criminal activities, safeguarding lives and property, and ensuring lawful assemblies are not hijacked by miscreants.

Insecurity: Tinubu issues fresh directives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with the country's service chiefs on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, as part of his efforts to address the security challenges growing in different parts of the country.

General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Defence Staff, who addressed journalists after the meeting, disclosed that President Tinubu issued fresh directives and made demands for improved results in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng