Breaking: Panic as Explosions Rock Auchi, Edo State, Video Trends
Auchi, Edo State - Explosions shook Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) in Edo State, on Wednesday evening, December 17.
As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the blasts occurred in three different areas of Auchi around 6:30 p.m.
Explosions in Auchi, Edo State
The first blast reportedly occurred along Igbei Road, the second at the Igbo Shade area near an AP filling station, while the third explosion occurred along the Auchi–Okene Road, close to Winners Junction.
Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed, including buildings and shops, across the three affected areas.
It could not be immediately confirmed whether there were any casualties.
Per Vanguard, a fuel tanker fell, prompting residents to scramble to scoop fuel.
A credible source at the Divisional Police Station in Auchi divulged that the spilt petrol, which had flowed into drainage tunnels, later exploded at different locations.
Eyewitness speaks on Auchi explosions
Meanwhile, an eyewitness, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the explosions occurred nearly simultaneously in different parts of Auchi, suggesting the blasts might have been coordinated.
The eyewitness described the incident as an allegedly planned attack on the Auchi community and stressed the need for a thorough investigation to prevent future occurrences.
The video can be watched below:
40 deaths recorded in Niger explosion
Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 40 people died after a fuel tanker exploded along Essa axis on Agaie–Bida Road in Katcha LGA of Niger State.
The incident was confirmed by the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hajiya Aishatu Sa’adu.
The fire service reacted, urging Nigerians "to prioritise safety and vigilance at all times," adding that it is a collective responsibility.
