Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Panic as Explosions Rock Auchi, Edo State, Video Trends
Nigeria

Breaking: Panic as Explosions Rock Auchi, Edo State, Video Trends

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Auchi, Edo State - Explosions shook Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) in Edo State, on Wednesday evening, December 17.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the blasts occurred in three different areas of Auchi around 6:30 p.m.

Panic as explosion rocks Auchi, Edo State and video trends
Apparent fuel tanker explosions rock Auchi in Edo State.
Source: Original

Explosions in Auchi, Edo State

The first blast reportedly occurred along Igbei Road, the second at the Igbo Shade area near an AP filling station, while the third explosion occurred along the Auchi–Okene Road, close to Winners Junction.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed, including buildings and shops, across the three affected areas.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether there were any casualties.

Per Vanguard, a fuel tanker fell, prompting residents to scramble to scoop fuel.

A credible source at the Divisional Police Station in Auchi divulged that the spilt petrol, which had flowed into drainage tunnels, later exploded at different locations.

Read also

Insecurity in Nigeria: Tears as gunmen kill 12 in fresh Plateau attack

Eyewitness speaks on Auchi explosions

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the explosions occurred nearly simultaneously in different parts of Auchi, suggesting the blasts might have been coordinated.

The eyewitness described the incident as an allegedly planned attack on the Auchi community and stressed the need for a thorough investigation to prevent future occurrences.

The video can be watched below:

Read more Edo State news:]

40 deaths recorded in Niger explosion

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 40 people died after a fuel tanker exploded along Essa axis on Agaie–Bida Road in Katcha LGA of Niger State.

The incident was confirmed by the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hajiya Aishatu Sa’adu.

Read also

Breaking: Tension as plane tumbles at popular Nigerian airport

The fire service reacted, urging Nigerians "to prioritise safety and vigilance at all times," adding that it is a collective responsibility.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Edo State
Hot:
Mary bruces Gabon tv stations Funny playstation names Playboy playmates First bank