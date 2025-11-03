Edo state is set for its Carnival 2025, a week-long cultural celebration themed “Our Culture, Our Pride.

The event is expected to feature parades, concerts, trade fairs, and pageants will highlight Edo’s rich heritage

Organisers say that they want to give the Edo heritage and culture national and international visibility

Benin City is preparing to host the maiden edition of the Edo Carnival 2025, a week-long celebration of culture, music, and heritage scheduled for December 21 to 27.

The carnival is themed “Our Culture, Our Pride”, aims to showcase Edo State’s artistic richness and promote tourism, creativity, and unity.

The event is expected to draw thousands of visitors, performers, and cultural enthusiasts from across Nigeria and beyond.

Edo carnival 2025

Organised by Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Ltd, the festival will feature parades, concerts, trade fairs, and a grand closing ceremony.

Key events will include the Opening Ceremony on December 21, followed by the Cultural Band Contest and Night Concert on December 22, the Trade Exhibition and Comedy Show on December 23, and the Beauty Pageant Night on December 24.

The festivities continue with the Christmas Family Fiesta on December 25, the Grand Street Parade on December 26, and conclude with the Awards Presentation and Closing Concert on December 27.

An exciting lineup of carnival groups, including Eniware, Osigo, Queen Idia, Ohanmian, Enhenugha, Governor’s Band, Royal Band, and Black Rio, will bring Edo’s royal heritage to life through dazzling costumes, creative performances, and cultural storytelling.

Daniel Eromosele, CEO of Peak Rendezvous Entertainment, described the carnival as “a celebration of who we are as a people,” adding that it blends history and innovation to inspire pride and unity among Edo indigenes, the Nation reports.

He stated:

“Edo Carnival goes beyond being just an event; it represents a true expression of our identity as a people.

"This edition combines our deep-rooted history with modern creativity to deliver an experience that will entertain, ignite pride, and strengthen the bond among Edo indigenes and admirers of African culture everywhere.”

Edo State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, who chairs the carnival committee, said the festival underscores the state’s commitment to promoting culture as a tool for economic development and global collaboration.

He noted:

“Through this carnival, Edo State is showcasing its rich cultural heritage while promoting tourism, creativity, and youth empowerment.

"It’s a statement that Edo is open for culture, business, and global collaboration.

"Beyond the festivities, Edo Carnival 2025 stands as a platform for cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and artistic innovation. From traditional crafts and fashion to music, dance, and cuisine, the carnival reaffirms Edo’s place as a beacon of African culture."

Edo Carnival 2025 is set to receive wide national and international media coverage, Guardian reports.

As Benin City prepares to welcome guests from all walks of life, one thing is certain: Edo Carnival 2025 will be an unforgettable experience, where tradition meets glamour and culture takes centre stage

