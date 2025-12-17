Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Breaking: Panic as Plane Somersaults at Nigerian Airport, Details Emerge

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed the accident, which involved a Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State capital.

Bimbo Oladeji, the bureau's director of public affairs and family assistance, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday, December 16.

The NSIB has confirmed that a plane somersaulted at Owerri airport, the Imo state capital.
NSIB confirms plane crash in Owerri, Imo state capital
Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, four of the occupants on the plane were hospitalised after the incident.

The NSIB disclosed that the aircraft with the registration number 5N-ASR was en route to Port Harcourt International Airport from Kaduna International Airport when the crew announced an in-flight emergency and then diverted to Owerri.

As of the time of writing this report, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had yet to speak on the incident.

Sources closer to the development disclosed that the victims have been taken to the hospital, but their status could not be verified independently.

Source: Legit.ng

