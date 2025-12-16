Zimbabwean prophet Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi has stoked alarm among Christian faithful in Africa with his new prophecies

In a recent social media post, the cleric said God had shown him a vision of individuals who would display an inappropriate hunger for power

The prophecy from the disciple of the late Nigerian televangelist Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua arrived 15 days before the New Year

Mpumalanga, South Africa - Obey Mukanhairi, a disciple of the late Prophet TB Joshua, has released what he calls a “prophecy forecast” for 2026 and 2027.

In a message shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, December 15, Mukanhairi unveiled several concerning predictions.

Among them, he projected the collapse of digital money and the downfall of “venomous politicians.”

He posted:

Prophecy forecast:

Prayers up the duo I mentioned some 10 months ago Tira and Maphorisa as nets shall close on them. Collapse of digital money. Uganda to brew a shocker of elections despite of (sic) Facebook trends. East Africa president funeral. Zimbabwean economy stability. Fortunes of ordinary Zimbabwean citizens to see the lighter side in 2027 as economic confidence continues. 2 Very venomous politicians to crumble. Certain individuals to demonstrate power hunger in public rants. A Zimbabwean music legend resting. South African council and parliament elections to prove waning anc. A South Africa succession story to bring brawl. Zimbabwean minister in the cabinet.

TB Joshua's legacy and controversy

Legit.ng reports that Joshua, the lead pastor of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), died on June 5, 2021, at the age of 57.

The late synagogue founder, one of Africa’s most influential and controversial preachers, was buried on the church premises in Ikotun, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The news of his death caused ripples in many Southern African countries, where Joshua had a large following.

TB Joshua, a hitherto unknown prophet of the Celestial Church of God Christian denomination in Lagos, rose to become one of the most powerful preachers on the continent with thousands of followers across the continent and beyond.

He courted political leaders, sports stars and entertainment celebrities who attended his church for miracle healings, victory during elections and other matters.

In 2009, days after his victory in the country’s presidential election, late Ghanaian president John Atta Mills, flew to Nigeria for a thanksgiving service at the Synagogue Church. Mills said the preacher had accurately predicted his victory at the polls.

Notable personalities who attended his church at some point include joint top scorer at the 2009 Under-17 World Cup Sani Emmanuel, English footballer Angel Gomes, and actor Jim Iyke.

Joshua also runs a huge philanthropic operation where cash and food items are distributed to indigent members of the public and his church members.

His popularity rose after he set up Emmanuel TV, which was used to broadcast the church’s programme and miracle sessions.

Apart from not being fully accepted by the larger Christian community in the country, a series of controversies thronged the preacher throughout his life. Some former female church members accused him of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Prophet TB Joshua's South Africa-based disciple releases 12 prophecies for 2026. Photo credit: @tbjoshua

Source: Instagram

A big controversy involving Joshua's worship centre happened on September 12, 2014, when an uncompleted storey building in the church’s premises in Ikotun collapsed, killing 116 worshipers. No fewer than 84 of those killed were South African nationals.

Joshua blamed the collapse on sabotage. He pointed at a low-flying aircraft around the building minutes before the collapse as evidence of an external attack.

