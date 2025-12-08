Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Releases 2026 Prophecy, Mentions Two Things that Will Happen
- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has spoken about the year 2026 in a way that suggested it would carry unusual significance
- He hinted at a turning point that believers should pay close attention to, describing it as the beginning of something important
- His words pointed towards changes that would demand greater awareness and action, leaving many eager to hear more
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has spoken about the year 2026, describing it as a time that would mark the beginning of what he called a “countdown.” He explained that the year would be significant for believers, urging them to pay attention to the direction in which the world was heading.
In his prophecy, he said: “In 2026, you start what I call the countdown. 2026 is the year that begins with a countdown. It is important that God's people realise where our world is going and what is going to be happening from 2026.”
Prayer in 2026 prophecy
The pastor emphasised that prayer would play a central role in the year ahead. He noted that people would find themselves praying more than ever before, whether by personal choice or due to circumstances.
He stated: “There are many things that you are going to be doing in 2026 more than you have ever did before. I see a prophecy that you are going to be praying more than you have ever did before either by choice or by circumstance.”
Choice through prayer in 2026
Pastor Chris also mentioned that prayer would not only be an activity but a means of shaping situations. He explained that individuals would have the opportunity to choose their circumstances through prayer.
He added: “What I also saw that you have a choice to choose your situation in 2026 with prayer.”
This prophecy has drawn attention among his followers, as it pointed to two key themes for 2026: the start of a countdown and the importance of prayer as both a necessity and a choice.
See the prophecy video below:
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.