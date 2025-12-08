Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has spoken about the year 2026 in a way that suggested it would carry unusual significance

He hinted at a turning point that believers should pay close attention to, describing it as the beginning of something important

His words pointed towards changes that would demand greater awareness and action, leaving many eager to hear more

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has spoken about the year 2026, describing it as a time that would mark the beginning of what he called a “countdown.” He explained that the year would be significant for believers, urging them to pay attention to the direction in which the world was heading.

In his prophecy, he said: “In 2026, you start what I call the countdown. 2026 is the year that begins with a countdown. It is important that God's people realise where our world is going and what is going to be happening from 2026.”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Releases 2026 Prophecy, Mentions Two Things that Will Happen

Source: Twitter

Prayer in 2026 prophecy

The pastor emphasised that prayer would play a central role in the year ahead. He noted that people would find themselves praying more than ever before, whether by personal choice or due to circumstances.

He stated: “There are many things that you are going to be doing in 2026 more than you have ever did before. I see a prophecy that you are going to be praying more than you have ever did before either by choice or by circumstance.”

Choice through prayer in 2026

Pastor Chris also mentioned that prayer would not only be an activity but a means of shaping situations. He explained that individuals would have the opportunity to choose their circumstances through prayer.

He added: “What I also saw that you have a choice to choose your situation in 2026 with prayer.”

This prophecy has drawn attention among his followers, as it pointed to two key themes for 2026: the start of a countdown and the importance of prayer as both a necessity and a choice.

See the prophecy video below:

Source: Legit.ng