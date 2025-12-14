Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mentioned seven wonders people may never know existed in different parts of Nigeria

Omokri mentioned the Great Walls of Benin, streetlights of the ancient Benin kingdom in Edo State and other wonders in Nigeria

He explained how he arrived at the seven wonders existed in the country with fact-checking and Goodle claims as evidence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mentioned the Great Walls of Benin, streetlights of the ancient Benin kingdom and other wonders in different parts of Nigeria.

Omokri said many Nigerians might not know the seven wonders existed in the country.

Reno Omokri mentions Great Walls of Beninand six other wonders in Nigeria. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Twitter

He said the seven wonders are from his own independent research from places he had studied and visited.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle @renoomokri on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Seven wonders that existed in Nigeria

1. The Great Walls of Benin in Nigeria were larger and longer than the famous Great Wall of China. Alas, the Walls of Benin were destroyed by the British in 1897 during the so-called Punitive Expedition.

Omokri said the the Great Walls of Benin is the largest man-made earth structure ever built since creation began.

2. The ancient Benin kingdom had streetlights in the 15th century.

He said the street lighting was a large metal lamps, forged by the kingdom's bronze casters, fuelled by palm oil.

3. The world's second-oldest boat, the Dufuna canoe, was found in Yobe State, Nigeria.

The canoe is carbon-dated to be 8,500 years old, proving that our ancestors were a civilised seafaring people long before Europe had its first empire.

4. The Ifẹ̀ monarchical system and the Kanem-Bornu empire both had an organised society with a governing hierarchy that ensured law and order.

He said empires are older than the British monarchy.

5. Ijebu, one Nigerian ethnic nationality is listed in the Jewish Bible.

Omokri claimed that the Biblical Jebus were descendants of Ham. Ham is believed to be the father of the Black race. And the only Black ethnicity with the name Jebu is the Ijebu of Nigeria.

6. Nigeria and England were among the first to have a female monarch with absolute powers.

Queen Mary I of England who reigned between 1553 and 1558 and Queen Amina of Zazzau, who ruled as an absolute monarch in today's Zaria from 1576 to 1610.

7. No other ethnicity on Earth has as close a name affinity with the pharaohs as the people of the ancient kingdom of Benin.

Another strong similarity between the ancient Egyptians and the Bini people is that neither wrote their history in words. They carved it, in wood, stone, and metal, using symbols. Those symbols are known as hieroglyphs or cartouches.

Reno Omkri says the list of the seven wonders is based on his own independent research from places he had studied and visited. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

10 beautiful places to visit in Nigeria

Recall that Nigeria might be in the news for some bad reason but it is definitely one of the most beautiful tourist attractions. These places depict historical significance and outstanding beauty capable of awing and amusing the public.

However, majority travel out of Nigeria on tourist vacations forgetting that their country is also blessed with beautiful sites and environments that they can talk about for a lifetime.

These places are coupled with mysterious dynamism of natural creativity.

12 Top museums in Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that numerous museums in Nigeria have helped preserve numerous elements of the country's rich history, diverse culture, and traditions.

These museums are spread across the country and vary in size, artefacts, and years of establishment. These museums form a significant part of tourist attractions in the country.

The history of museums in Nigeria dates to the colonial era when the first museum was established and documented as one. While these establishments can be found in almost every Nigerian state, a sizeable portion is concentrated in Lagos, Benin, and Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng