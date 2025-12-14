Social media users circulated an unverified claim that former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) had died

The personal assistant to the former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Mr. Adeyeye Ajayi has denied rumours making the rounds that the former Nigerian leader is dead.

Adeyeye, in a statement on Sunday, called on the general public to disregard the rumour currently circulating on social media.

Ajayi said the former military leader is alive and in good health, adding that he has continued to attend public engagements where he contributes to national discourse and supports Nigeria’s growth and development.

He cautioned against the spread of unverified information, stressing the need for responsible use of social media, especially on sensitive issues involving prominent national figures.

Reports claiming that former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), has died sparked widespread confusion on social media over the weekend.

The unverified claim, which circulated across several online platforms, triggered concern among Nigerians, with many users sharing messages of condolence despite the absence of any official confirmation.

General Yakubu Gowon, emphasised that the days of military governance in Nigeria must be consigned to history.

