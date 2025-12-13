Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFC), popularly known as the Canaanland, has explained why he will never join partisan politics

The bishop maintained that even if he was given $1 billion, that would not change his position and sent a message to the church

Bishop Oyedepo made the comment while speaking at the ongoing Shiloh 2025, the annual convention of the church, which started on Tuesday, December 9

David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFC), has said that he will not be joining partisan politics, even if he were given $1 billion.

The cleric made the revelation while speaking at the impartation service of the annual convention of the church, Shiloh 2024 and called on the church to stick to the area of its calling, where they can be the authority of their world and enlisted in God's army of the end-time.

Oyedepo recalls his warning to church

Bishop Oyedepo recalled that he warned the church about an impending trouble in 2015, and that trouble later came.

His statement reads in part:

“Partisan politics is off my calling. If you give me $1 billion to join politics, I won’t, because it’s off my course."

He stressed that "the world is groaning in darkness" and cited the book of Romans 8:19, where it was stated that the universe is groaning for the earnest manifestation of the children of God.

Oyedepo wrote:

“The army of God is about to emerge to proffer solutions to national crises in the order of Joseph and Daniel. It is the day of what eyes have not seen or ears heard.”

Governor Oborevwori trends at Shiloh 2025

One of the things trending about the Shiloh 2025 was Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, after he was seen doing ushering work at the annual church event. A development that many Nigerians have been talking about.

Recall that Governor Sheriff was the first governor of the Peoples Democratic Party to dump the party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election, when he will be seeking re-election in office.

Shiloh 2025, themed Breaking New Grounds, commenced on Tuesday, December 9, at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state, with prominent figures like Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, and other notable clerics attending the event.

Oyedepo's sons and pastors David Oyedepo Jr. and Isaac Oyedepo also attended the yearly church event with their families. The event saw members of the church across the world gathered to pray and worship together at the church auditorium. The convention, which started on Tuesday, has reportedly come to an end on Friday, December 12.

