The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced a nationwide protest on Wednesday, December 17, over the state of insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed in a notice to all the state councils of the union on Wednesday, December 10, following the in-session meeting of the NLC National Executive Committee on Thursday, December 4, where they condemned the growing activities by bandits and kidnappers in the country.

Why NLC is protesting

The Cable reported that the NLC cited the abduction of female students from the boarding school in Kebbi state, which happened on November 17.

Last week, the NLC vowed to declare a national day of mourning and mobilise its members for nationwide protests over the growing insecurity in the country. The labour union made the vow while warning that it can no longer watch helplessly as criminal groups unleash terror in the country.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, decried the insecurity situation in the country, saying Nigeria was "under siege". Speaking at the opening of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos on Thursday, December 4, he lamented the latest school kidnapping in the country as well as the withdrawal of troops before the attack.

Kebbi kidnapping: NLC demands investigation

Vanguard reported that the NLC president then called for a full investigation into the incident to unravel a suspicious compromise within the system. He noted that the union would not stand by and watch the country being overrun by criminal bandits.

His statement reads in part:

"We want to know who ordered the withdrawal of security operatives from that school. We will not allow kidnappers and bandits to overrun our nation.”

This came days after President Bola Tinubu announced the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as the new Minister of Defence. Musa's nomination followed the resignation of Abubakar Badaru from the same position.

President Tinubu had earlier announced the nomination of Musa as a minister-designate, just a day after he held a meeting with him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1. The former military boss has now been screened, cleared by the Senate and inaugurated as a Minister of Defence.

