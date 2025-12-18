Joe Ajaero said President Bola Tinubu assured labour leaders that his administration was taking extra steps to address the growing insecurity across the country

He explained that the president told the NLC leadership that security challenges would soon be brought under control

The labour leaders met with the president at the State House on Tuesday as part of last-minute effort to prevent the nationwide protest

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu assured labour leaders that his administration is taking extra steps to address the rising insecurity across Nigeria.

Ajaero made this known in the early hours of Wednesday after a follow-up meeting between labour leaders and a federal government delegation led by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressives Governors’ Forum.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, says President Tinubu assured labour leaders that he is taking extra steps to tackle the rising insecurity across the country.

The engagement followed an earlier meeting between President Tinubu and NLC leaders at the State House on Tuesday night, held as part of last-minute efforts to stop the nationwide protest organised by the congress over worsening insecurity.

Other members of the government delegation included Kebbi State Governor Nasiru Idris, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Speaking after the meeting, Ajaero said the NLC leadership would brief its members on the outcome of the discussions with the president and the governors.

According to him, President Tinubu expressed confidence that insecurity would soon be brought under control, adding that another meeting has been scheduled for January 2026 to address outstanding concerns.

“We will take whatever we discussed with them to our members,” Ajaero said.

“Mr President was emphatic that the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past very soon and that he is taking extra steps to take care of it.”

NLC protest: What we agreed - Ajaero

According to the Cable, Ajaero added that the discussions also touched on what he described as financial insecurity.

He noted that workers who are poorly paid and inadequately fed face greater challenges.

“The president said he has put Nigeria on the path of prosperity. We agreed that we will meet in January to look at some grey areas we need to touch, which will equally translate to the prosperity of the working class,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu met with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress late Tuesday night as the union prepared for a nationwide protest.

Despite the meetings with the president and the federal government team, members of the NLC went ahead with protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, demanding urgent action to address insecurity and improve living conditions for Nigerians.

NLC cites kidnappings, killings, economic hardship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC referenced several security incidents, including the abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State on November 17, during which two school staff members were killed.

The Congress criticised the withdrawal of security personnel ahead of the attack and demanded urgent corrective measures from the government.

Beyond insecurity, the union said unresolved agreements with the federal government, rising cost of living and the impact of violence on workers’ productivity and safety formed part of the reasons for the protest.

