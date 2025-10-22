Breaking: ASUU Suspends 2-Week Strike, Gives Reason
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced the suspension of the two-week strike it declared across all Nigerian public universities last week.
This was announced by the union at a press conference held at its headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, October 22.
Chris Piwuna, the president of ASUU, announced the development while reading a prepared speech to journalists. He explained that the suspension of the warning strike was due to the intervention of the Senate and some other well-meaning Nigerians.
However, Piwuna explained that the union's National Executive Council decided to give a one-month window to the federal government to address contentious areas.
Source: Legit.ng
