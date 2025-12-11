President Bola Tinubu's ambassadorial appointee, Reno Omokri, has experienced a dramatic outburst in the Senate during his screening at the National Assembly on Thursday, December 11

Omokri, a former presidential aide, appeared before the Senate committee, where Senator Ali Ndume interjected, Senator Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole shaded Ndume during the argument and bragged that he had been a two-term governor, noting that those who have not been a former governor should allow him to talk

There was a dramatic tension in the Senate on Thursday, December 11, when Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Ndume were engaged in a head-to-head confrontation over President Bola Tinubu's ambassadorial nominee, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide.

The two senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had the exchange during the second day of the screening of the 65 ambassadorial nominees, President Tinubu, earlier to the Senate for screening. Omokri, seated in the chamber quietly, watched as the two vocal senators traded sharp words in a political and procedural showdown.

When Oshiomhole tackles Ali Ndume

The drama started when Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, started speaking on the nomination of Oshiomhole, and insisted that he should be allowed to air his views. Oshiomhole explained that he cannot be intimidated because people were talking about the ambassadorial list on social media, but Ndume interjected and insisted on Senate procedure.

"I proudly said I was a governor, which is the head of a subnational government, so when I speak, those who are not governors should listen.”

Nigerians react to Ndume vs Oshiomhole

The drama between the two senators has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ayeloja faults the lawmakers:

"They can’t even listen to themselves; they don’t ever allow each other to conclude. How can these people listen to the plight of an ordinary Nigerian? Always eager to flex power, even against each other."

Yoruba Demon explains why Omokri could be rejected:

"I know many of them will not be in support of Reno Omokiri. If the president they are fighting for can forgive him, so what is their problem with him? Except if they screen him and find out that he doesn't have what it takes, that should be the only reason why he should be disqualified."

Olufunso Aluko explains why Omokri should not be an ambassador:

"I honestly don’t think sending @renoomokri off as an Ambassador is the Best for this Government. Reno is someone this government needs on the ground and around 24/7. Sending him off to another country isn’t it? Something on information, spokesperson, communication, etc would have been more appropriate."

Fena knocks Oshiomhole:

"Sen. Adams should know that executive power is dead on arrival in the Senate. The “I was a former governor” statement is nothing but political intimidation, and as expected, none of the senators bought it. He should do better next time. Nigerians are always watching."

