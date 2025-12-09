President Bola Tinubu has again been hailed by his ardent critic turned supporter, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, recently listed as an ambassadorial nominee

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide who was recently nominated by President Bola Tinubu for an ambassadorial position, has listed 21 economic policies of the Tinubu administration currently working for Nigeria.

The ambassadorial nominee listed Nigeria's foreign reserve, which "crossed the $45 billion mark for the first time in six years" as the number one. He went on to mention "the 3.93% GDP growth in the immediate past quarter and 4.23% growth in the quarter before that (Q2, 2025)" as the number two.

Nigeria become a petrol exporter

Nigeria, becoming the largest exporter of petrol under Tinubu, was listed as number three, and the country surpasing the OPEC's quota was number four. Nigeria's direct flight to the busiest airports in the UK, "São Paulo, Brazil, Bogotá, Colombia, Entebbe, Uganda, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Algiers, Algeria, and St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean," is listed as five.

The reduction in oil theft, meeting of revenue targets, the rise in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and the expansion of Nigeria's economy, "by $67 billion in just two years", are listed from number six to nine. For number 10, Omokri said, "Between January and August 2025, non-oil tax revenue was ₦20.59 trillion, a 40.5% increase from the ₦14.6 trillion recorded in the corresponding period in 2024."

MTN Nigeria values ₦10 trillion

₦10 trillion record valuation of MTN Nigeria, drops in food prices, crashes in fuel prices by Dangote and other retailers, stabilisation of the naira, and power "generation of 5,801.84MW and maximum daily energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh)," are listed at numbers 11-15 by the former presidential aide.

Numbers 16 to 20 included trade surplus, a reduction in the interest rate, "Fitch and S&P Global Ratings upgraded Nigeria's economy to a Stable B," stabilisation of the economy as confirmed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Governor Charles Soludo, who were former minister of finance and ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as the expansion in the Nigeria rail transport.

The expansion in road transport was listed as number 21, while the "Student loans were awarded to an unprecedented 500,000 students, with hundreds of thousands more awaiting their loans," was added as a bonus.

