Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale sparked conversation online after reacting to a viral video of a young lady choosing him as the most handsome musician

The trending clip showed the woman pick the 1 Don hitmaker ahead of Nigerian superstars Wizkid, Davido, and global icon Drake

The lady, who appeared in a street interview, confidently mentioned Shatta Wale as her top pick, triggering hot takes online

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale is trending after a young lady named him the most attractive man ahead of global celebrities such as Wizkid, Davido, Drake, and others in a viral street interview.

In the video, the lady chose Shatta Wale without hesitation, complimenting his style, attitude, and "fine boy charisma."

Her comment quickly went viral online, garnering thousands of reactions from followers across Africa. Shatta Wale, never one to turn down love from the streets, reacted fast.

He shared the footage on his social media profile, writing:

“I wan give am 3k, find this girl for me!”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shatta Wale made an explanation about his seized Lamborghini.

The singer is currently battling a GH¢10m bail condition set by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Though bail was granted, he remains in custody as sureties are yet to meet the requirements.

But beyond the bail drama, it is his response during questioning that has dominated headlines.

According to EOCO’s report, the singer said he got the Lamborghini Urus “from the street.” When pressed further, the star reportedly mentioned someone named “Zak” who might have reached out via WhatsApp.

Shockingly, he admitted he no longer has the contact and does not know who Zak is.

Even more puzzling, Shatta Wale could not present any receipts or legal transfer documents to prove ownership of the car.

Shatta Wale’s Lambo linked to fraud

The only available Customs form showed the car was cleared under the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian serving time in the United States for a $4m fraud case.

EOCO, in collaboration with the FBI and the US Justice Department, revealed that the Lamborghini was seized as part of an international operation. The luxury ride, taken from Shatta Wale’s Trassaco Valley mansion in June, is now on the radar of American authorities.

The star, however, reportedly begged officials not to tow the car publicly, saying it would dent his image. He was later allowed to quietly hand it over himself.

Investigators say the car may eventually be shipped back to the United States to be included in restitution for Amuah’s fraud victims.

EOCO also confirmed that a former senior official of Ghana’s National Signal Bureau is under probe in connection with the case.

Shatta Wale trends online

Shatta Wale reacts to friend's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shatta Wale reacted to the news that his friend and associate, Kofi Boateng, better known as Agony, was involved in a romance scam in the US.

The businessman had been arrested by the FBI and is facing extradition from the United States after being accused, along with other Ghanaian citizens.

They were accused of being involved in sophisticated Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams targeting individuals and companies across the US.

