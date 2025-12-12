A young Nigerian lady has shared her observations about the trending video of two notable individuals in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady has mentioned the statement she heard in a video making waves on social media about the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the executive governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

The lady took to social media to make the statement amid claims that the First Lady made some uncomfortable remarks directed at the governor during a public event in the state.

Lady says Oluremi didn’t disrespect Gov Adeleke

While many have interpreted the video, including a man who was on stage with the governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, many people have continued to create another narrative about the video.

Speaking about the video, a lady, @iamcrystalcrown, shared her opinion as she mentioned what she heard when the First Lady interrupted the Osun State governor.

She said:

"I later heard, ‘Oya, ẹ bẹ̀rẹ̀ bayi.’ She even used ‘ẹ’ for him. That’s an accord. She didn’t disrespect him, unlike what the media wants us to believe."

She mentioned that the First Lady didn't disrespect the governor, and her choice of words shows it, as she used "E," which is a term used to regard or show respect to an individual.

Reactions as first lady speaks to governor

@akunlenje stressed:

"This video captures the incident better than other videos that have gone viral. It shows that the decision by Mrs Tinubu was not unilateral as she could be seen conferring with Oni before stepping up to the podium to ask the governor to go straight to his speech to save time."

@olulade15 noted:

"Why not go to his office & remove him from govt. As if you see him one on one you will say pim. Who God as blessed no man can curse. You can only grumble his story is destiny. They should learn to live with it. Tell me who among d leaders who dosen’t av his own shortcomings??"

@BayeOludare shared:

"Breach of protocol, she should have simply written a note and pass tru the ADC to an elected governor of a state but bcos 2term is involved them no go take am as anything."

@Naijasvery noted:

"Lol some of you will see trash and try to sell it as gold. She needs to understand that there is a time and place for everything. She was out of line."

@Oludayoade20 said:

"The Governor needs to act right and be serious at occasions. Mrs Remi on the other hand went about it the wrong way. You cannot just order a Governor around like he is your boy. There are other ways she could pass the message to him."

