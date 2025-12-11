"I'll Not Stop": Viral Video Shows Osun Gov Adeleke Explaining the Real Reason Behind Always Dancing
- Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke insisted that his dancing habit did not interfere with his duties as governor
- The governor dismissed claims that his lively persona could harm his political chances
- This is coming shortly after a viral video showed the President's wife Oluremi Tinubu rebuking him for singing at an event
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that he will not abandon his well-known dancing habits, saying they do not hinder his responsibilities as the state’s chief executive.
The governor maintained that his love for dancing is simply a personal hobby and a way of expressing gratitude, not a distraction from governance.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, December 10, he said:
“I will keep dancing because I love to dance, I love to praise my God, and that doesn’t change anything,” Adeleke said.
Adeleke: Dancing as a form of relaxation
Adeleke, often described as the “dancing governor” due to his energetic public performances, is currently preparing for his 2026 re-election bid under the Accord Party.
He dismissed the notion that his lively persona could damage his political prospects, insisting that everyone has their own way of unwinding.
“So, I will still dance, praise my God, and do my work. Everybody has their way of relaxing. My hobby is to dance and praise my God; that does not affect my work,” he added.
Adeleke vs Oluremi Tinubu sparked online reactions
The governor recently became a trending topic after footage surfaced of him singing praises instead of immediately starting his speech at a public event.
The moment prompted an interruption from First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, who signalled for him to proceed with his remarks.
The incident drew mixed reactions online, with some defending the governor’s spontaneity while others criticised the timing. The First Lady later downplayed the controversy, calling the public reaction unnecessary.
Adeleke remains unfazed
Despite the attention, Governor Adeleke has made it clear that he will continue embracing the cheerful personality that has made him a distinctive figure in Nigerian politics.
“I’ll not stop,” he reiterated.
He stressed that his dancing does not impede governance and remains a harmless expression of joy.
Governor Adeleke finally picks governorship ticket
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Adeleke, who was the sole aspirant in the party's primary, secured 145 out of 150 delegate votes to emerge the flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming poll. Five tickets were declared void.
Governor Ademola Adeleke had earlier announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the leadership crisis at the national level of the party. The governor, in a social media post on Monday, December 1, 2025, said he had tendered his resignation letter from the party since Tuesday, November 4, and attached a copy of his resignation letter with the post.
Following his resignation from the PDP, the governor took to social media on Tuesday, December 9, to announce his membership in the Accord Party. On Wednesday, December 10, Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of the party unopposed.
Source: Legit.ng
