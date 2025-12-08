The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has congratulated First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria has praised the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the cultural honour bestowed on her at the weekend. Its National President, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, described her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua as a recognition of character, service and commitment to national unity.

The ceremony took place during the tenth coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife in Ile-Ife.

The event gathered prominent political, religious and traditional leaders who joined the Ooni to celebrate the First Lady.

Palace officials said the title was given in appreciation of her role in promoting harmony and preserving cultural values.

Cultural honour draws national attention

Those present included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former First Lady Patience Jonathan and the governors of Osun, Ogun and Lagos States.

Others were the Sultan of Sokoto, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima. Their attendance underscored the significance of the recognition.

In his congratulatory message, Enwere said the title carries moral weight within Yoruba tradition.

He noted that Senator Tinubu has shown humility and compassion in public service. He added that these qualities align with the expectations associated with the new title.

Youth group praises Tinubu’s values

Enwere said the honour reflects her dedication to peace, unity and national progress. According to him, her work in supporting youth development and families continues to earn public admiration.

He noted that the recognition should inspire young Christians to embrace cultural understanding and national cohesion.

He also acknowledged the Ooni of Ife for what he called a gesture that strengthens inter-ethnic connection. He said cultural diplomacy remains vital at a time when Nigeria faces various social pressures.

First Lady expected to deepen national outreach

The YOWICAN president expressed confidence that Senator Tinubu will continue to support programmes that encourage responsible citizenship. He said her role as Yeye Asiwaju places her in a position to guide initiatives that promote unity and interfaith collaboration. He added that her influence will remain valuable to young people across the country.

The installation formed part of the week-long activities marking the Ooni’s decade on the throne. The celebration attracted cultural institutions and policy leaders from across Nigeria and reaffirmed the traditional importance of the Ife kingdom.

