Benue governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has played host to some members of the United States Congress who were in the state to assess its security situation

The governor had announced their visit in a social media post on Saturday, December 7, which had started generating reactions from some Nigerians

This came as a result of the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria by US President Donald Trump and his threat to launch a military operation in the West African country

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue state has hosted some lawmakers from the United States who were in the state to discuss the security situation in that part of the country.

The north-central governor disclosed that their "discussions focused on the security and humanitarian challenges in Benue and the North Central region, and the urgent need for sustainable peace, justice, and security for our people."

Trump's allegation against Nigeria

This came as a result of the US President Donald Trump's allegation that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria. Trump has threatened to launch a military action in Nigeria in the name of defending the Christians, a declaration that has been widely condemned. However, a new development showed that Trump's claim was influenced by the hard stance of the American policy makers on Nigeria.

This is as a new document of the United States Department of Justice revealed how pro-Biafra groups informed the position of the policymakers. The document showed that the diaspora advocacy organisation's pressure led to Trump's designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

The campaign was traced to the United States of Biafra, a coalition of the Biafra De Facto Government in the Homeland and the Biafra Republic Government in Exile. According to the document, the groups were required to register with the Foreign Agents Registration Act because they have an influence on US policy.

Nigerians react as US lawmakers visit Benue

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the visit of the US Congress to Benue. Below are some of their reactions:

Young Joseph commented:

"I hope you were able to tell them the truth since you have been lying consistently to be politically correct for re-elections; if you don't speak up now, don't think it is going away anytime. We, Benue sons and daughters, shall continue to tell the world what is happening, and no matter how you try to be politically correct, we shall never stop telling the world about the lives of our relatives snuffed out for just no cause on our own lands."

LyfJennings wrote:

"This fact-finding mission is commendable. Not propagandists sitting thousands of miles away to push 'Christian genocide' in Nigeria. Kudos, HE Fr. Alia."

Gondo Andy reacted:

"Did you take them to the IDP camps scattered across the State to see things for themselves? Sweeping the suffering and pains of Benue people under the carpet for your political gains will destroy you. Benue people will judge you when the time comes."

Obanla Femi Ayinuola tweeted:

"Did you say the truth as a Reverend Father that you're supposed to be or you lied as a politician just to sound politically correct to satisfy your masters at the detriment of the Benue people?"

See the governor's statement here:

Analyst advises Tinubu on Trump's allegation

