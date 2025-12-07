A United States congressional delegation arrived in Nigeria on December 7, amid rising concerns over religious persecution

A team of United States lawmakers arrived in Nigeria on December 7, following recent warnings from President Donald Trump over alleged religious persecution in the country.

US Government Team Lands in Nigeria After Trump's Threat Over Religious Persecution

The Nigerian government confirmed the visit, describing it as part of ongoing security and diplomatic engagements between both nations.

Nuhu Ribadu confirms visit on Facebook

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, announced the arrival of the delegation in a post on Facebook.

He wrote:

“This morning, I received a U.S. Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, D.C., on shared security priorities.

“The delegation included Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep. Norma Torres, Rep. Scott Franklin, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, and Rep. Riley M. Moore.

“U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Richard Mills, also attended, reflecting the importance both nations attach to this engagement.

“Discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening Nigeria–U.S. strategic security partnership.

“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security. #NigeriaUS”

Focus on security and regional stability

According to Ribadu, talks between the Nigerian government and the U.S. delegation centred on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening the Nigeria–U.S. strategic security partnership.

The presence of Ambassador Richard Mills was said to underline the importance both countries placed on the mission.

Nigeria–US relations in spotlight

The visit came after President Trump’s recent threat to take action against Nigeria over concerns about religious freedom. Tinubu’s administration confirmed the delegation’s arrival as part of efforts to maintain dialogue and cooperation with Washington.

Observers noted that the engagement highlighted the growing focus on Nigeria–U.S. relations, particularly in areas of peace, security, and regional stability. Ribadu expressed optimism that the talks would build trust and strengthen collaboration between the two nations.

