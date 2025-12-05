Tension as NLC Threatens Nationwide Protests, Gives Reason
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to declare a national day of mourning and mobilise its members for nationwide protests over the growing insecurity in the country. The labour union made the vow while warning that it can no longer watch helplessly as criminal groups unleash terror in the country.
Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, decried the insecurity situation in the country, saying Nigeria was "under siege", while speaking at the opening of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos on Thursday, December 4. He lamented the latest school kidnapping in the country as well as the withdrawal of troops before the attack.
Vanguard reported that the NLC president then called for a full investigation into the incident to unravel a suspicious compromise within the system.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng