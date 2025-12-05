The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to declare a national day of mourning and mobilise its members for nationwide protests over the growing insecurity in the country. The labour union made the vow while warning that it can no longer watch helplessly as criminal groups unleash terror in the country.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, decried the insecurity situation in the country, saying Nigeria was "under siege", while speaking at the opening of the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos on Thursday, December 4. He lamented the latest school kidnapping in the country as well as the withdrawal of troops before the attack.

NLC threatens nationwide protests over insecurity Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reported that the NLC president then called for a full investigation into the incident to unravel a suspicious compromise within the system.

