A US lawmaker, Riley Moore, confirmed he had completed a visit to Nigeria on December 7, 2025

Moore said he travelled on behalf of President Donald Trump and the American people

He described his meetings in Nigeria as productive and promised to share more details soon

Riley Moore, a United States lawmaker, announced on December 7, 2025, that he had completed a visit to Nigeria.

Moore, who said he was sent by President Donald Trump, shared details of his trip in a post on X.

US Lawmaker Riley Moore Sent by Trump Lands in Nigeria, Speaks

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“I came to Nigeria in the name of the Lord and on behalf of the American people.

“Just ending a very productive visit to Nigeria and rounds of meetings. More details to come. Happy Sunday. God is Great!”

Moore stated that his time in Nigeria involved several meetings, which he described as productive. He did not provide further specifics but promised that more information would follow.

See the X post below:

Message of faith and diplomacy

In his message, Moore linked his visit to both faith and diplomacy, saying he came “in the name of the Lord” and also on behalf of the American people. His remarks suggested that the trip carried both spiritual and political significance.

While Moore confirmed the conclusion of his visit, he indicated that additional updates would be shared later. His statement highlighted optimism about the outcomes of his meetings in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng