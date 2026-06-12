Nollywood actor Yul Edochie reacted to reports that the late Alexx Ekubo deliberately hid his wife from the public

This was after Nasboi criticised blogs that attempted to uncover the identity of the departed star’s wife

The filmmaker opened up on what his late colleague should have done after he got married

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared his opinion on reports that the late Alexx Ekubo deliberately kept his wife away from the public eye.

This comes after comedian Nasboi criticised blogs for attempting to reveal the identity of Ekubo’s wife following his passing.

Yul Edochie reacts to Alexx Ekubo keeping his wife away from the spotlight. Credit: @yuledochie, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Nasboi wrote:

"Alex Ekubo kept his marriage away from the vulture internet. Now that he’s gone, blogs are already digging up and posting his wife. But na some of una still talk say na gay. These blogs are vampires. The only crime is being a public figure."

Reacting to the skitmaker’s post, Yul Edochie argued that Ekubo should not have hidden his marriage. He stressed that public figures must learn to live freely without fear of criticism.

Edochie stated:

"He shouldn't have hidden anything from anyone. It wasn't necessary. People must learn to stop worrying about what people say. No matter what you do in life, people must talk. So leave them to talk. Leave blogs to blog. To be great in life, you must never make yourself small for anyone or any reason. Give them things to talk about while you ignore them and enjoy your life."

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fans and colleagues held a highbrow service of songs for the departed star on Wednesday, May 10, 2026. Alexx Ekubo passed away in May after a battle with cancer.

Following the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, online users have tried their best to gather information about the late star’s wife.

Glimpses of Alexx’s wife, Anwuli Amakom, were spotted in viral videos from the event.

Not stopping there, some went as far as digging out pictures of the young widow while gushing over her beauty and career achievements.

Alexx Ekubo’s wife becomes a trending topic as career information emerges. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

However, verified reports revealed that Anwuli Amakom currently serves as the Executive Director at NOG Oil and Gas Limited, a reputable company recognised for its customer-focused petroleum and LPG services.

In a 2024 interview with Vanguard, Anwuli Amakom spoke about how her company is committed to meeting the unique needs of its clients while upholding the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

In her words:

“We are a trusted leader in energy transportation, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to the needs of the oil and gas industry. With decades of combined experience and a dedication to excellence, we have established ourselves as the premier choice for energy companies seeking reliable transportation solutions.”

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akintokunchristinabella said:

"Yul we know you don't care about your privacy but Alex pass through alot in 2021 and I don't wish that for my worst enemy....if you don't care, some people care about their privacy ...abeg let the decease rest in peace...he has done it and It was his decision....most Nigerians lack manners ....them no dig out bandits hideout but someone's life is their business."

missokhifo said:

"I don’t think Yul is familiar with the word “choice”."

edithokoye0096 said:

"In a way, true. Do not make yourself small just because of people cos guess what? They will still talk."

zorro_swansea said:

"If not for gistlover, shebi na for bushel you hide Judy, and the adultery wey una Dey commit."

declutter_sistah_ph said:

"Yul thrives on attention; that’s how he makes a living… not everyone is like that and it’s okay; can't tell people what to do."

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room.

Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng