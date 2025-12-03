Prophet Peter Adeoti, leader of the Prayer Church of All Nations (PCOAN), has released his prophetic declaration for 2026

Prophet Adeoti claimed that God gave him the revelation, which he shared via social media, asking people to "get ready"

It is a common tradition, especially among many churches in Africa, for pastors to release prophecies and declarations for the new year

Saskatchewan, Canada - As people look forward to the New Year (2026), Prophet Peter Adeoti of the Prayer Church of All Nations (PCOAN) has asked all Christians to “watch and pray.”

Legit.ng reports that on Saturday, November 15, 2025, during the final day of his church’s 15-day prayer and fasting programme, ‘Operation Enough is Enough’, the Canada-based cleric released an “urgent prophecy” concerning Africa.

Prophet Peter Adeoti, a Canada-based Nigerian pastor, announces 2026 prophecy of a “wind of change” for the New Year. Photo credit: Prophet Peter Adeoti

Pastor Adeoti prophesies 2026 change

According to him, 2026 will be a pivotal year for the African continent. He added that in the middle phase of the year, a “wind of change” will sweep across Africa.

Prophet Adeoti said via his official Facebook page:

“In the middle of 2026, a wind of change blows towards Africa; a huge wind of change blows towards Africa.”

He urged all believers to remain vigilant in prayer, saying, “This wind of change will signal the start of divine alignment, but also resistance from forces seeking to hinder the destiny of African nations.

The video can be watched here.

Prominent Canada-based Nigerian pastor, Prophet Peter Adeoti, releases 2026 prophecy ahead of New Year. Photo credit: Prophet Peter Adeoti

What does Scripture say about prophecy?

The gift of prophecy is written about throughout the Bible, according to South Africa-based Pastor Julian Adams.

In 1 Corinthians 12:4-11 and Romans 12:4-8, the Apostle Paul spoke about it. Per Apostle Paul, prophecy is a gift given by God according to His choice, and therefore, no one can boast about receiving it freely.

Prophecy comes through personal relationships and encounters with the Holy Spirit.

Pastor Adams wrote:

"Prophecy is not solely focused on the future; it is also relevant to the present. As my friend Anthony Hilder writes, prophecy acts as a “spiritual metal detector”, uncovering the treasures hidden within people's hearts by the Lord, allowing those treasures to be revealed and enjoyed by all."

