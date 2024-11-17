The founder of Restoring Issachar's Generation (RIG Nation), Prophet Tomi Arayomi, has called for prayers for Nigeria

The prophet of the US-based church said he saw famine on the horizon for Nigeria and that farmers would weep

Outrage has trailed the prophet's prophecy about Nigeria and what would happen in the country in 2025

Prophet Tomi Arayomi, the founder of RIG Nation based in the US, has predicted famine on Nigeria's horizon.

Prophet Tomi stated this in a tweet on X on November 16.

The cleric, who called for prayers for Nigeria, predicted that farmers would weep. He added that the famine would be a shaking for an awakening.

Prophet Tomi further said that prayers should be made against an amnesty emergency and humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

Prophet Tomi's prophecy about Nigeria in 2025

He predicted that a new clock would start in Nigeria in 2025 and shared its significance. Prophet Tomi's tweet read:

"Pray for Nigeria, I see famine on its horizon. I see its farmers weeping. This will be a shaking for an awakening. Pray against an amnesty emergency and a humanitarian crisis. 2025 a new clock will start in Nigeria, one that will spark a cry for help and reform."

Outrage greeted Prophet Tomi's prophecies.

See Prophet Tomi Arayomi's tweet below:

Reactions trail Prophet Tomi Arayomi's prophecy

@TheVulcan1759 said:

"Why is it that you all shout "prayer" every time?

"Were the Egyptians prayer warriors when Joseph saw the vision about the 7 years famine?

"Kini gbogbo radarada yi na?"

@olg_caleb said:

"The signs are already glaring na, everyone can see it,

"The more you pray, the more effort(both action and inaction) the government puts in ensuring all of that happens."

@Tinaabold said:

"You didn't see anything. Pastors or religious pundits should stop this rubbish.bWe all know the trajectory the economy is tilting to. It's the reality so don't say you 'see."

@majorlouwe said:

"You can’t keep doing the same things and expect different results …we have prayed and prophesied for years till now no improvement… we are dropping religion for good …its fake and it’s not working for us."

@akin_dominion said:

"They don't believe in prophecy, neither believe in prayers in Nigeria anymore. They're all economists now.

"But, as for me and my house, we shall pray, and the Lord shall show us mercy."

@AjeboDanny said:

"What glasses did you wear when you were seeing this boss? Did you see it in coloured or black and white?"

