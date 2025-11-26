Pastor Ayo Akerele released a series of “strange revelations” warning Nigeria of looming spiritual and national dangers

He said the visions were received over years of intense prayers and fasting for the country

He revealed prophecies of hardship, possible division, terror attacks and nationwide devastation while urging repentance and unity

A prominent Nigerian cleric, Pastor Ayo Akerele, has released a series of what he calls “strange revelations” concerning Nigeria.

He, however, warned that the nation faces grave spiritual and national dangers unless urgent repentance and unity are embraced.

Akerele, who leads Rhema Assembly and founded Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada, said the prophecies were received over several years of intense prayer and fasting for the country.

As reported by Premium Times, the pastor explained that he had spent more than a decade interceding for Nigeria, often dedicating midnight hours and international conferences to what he described as “a burden for a new nation to emerge.”

“Over the past ten years, I have devoted significant time to praying for Nigeria. The Lord began to show me vivid insights about Nigeria, its government, ministers, and even global political figures. Many of these revelations were astonishingly accurate," he said.

He added that he had long refrained from publicising the revelations, stating that the Lord warned him against seeking prestige through prophecy.

“I only shared them privately with senior leaders. But because some have already come to pass, I am releasing a few to strengthen the body of Christ and warn Nigeria of the dangers ahead," he noted.

Vision of Buhari’s administration

According to Akerele, shortly after former President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, he received a vision portraying the government as a source of prolonged hardship.

“The Lord spoke clearly that Buhari’s administration would act as a devourer,” he claimed. “He said it would bring unprecedented poverty for eight years and nothing would change it.”

He likened the administration to the Biblical Midianites, insisting it would “consume Nigeria, bone to bone.”

Warning of a divided Nigeria

The pastor also revealed a second vision involving a brief but striking image of a map of Nigeria split into two.

“A sign appeared dividing the map from top right to lower left,” he said. “Whether sooner or later, Nigeria may be split, but when, I do not know.”

He said further revelations showed a desolate, war-like environment similar to scenes from Mogadishu, with abandoned buildings, flooded roads and widespread fear.

Vision of terror attack at Lagos airport

Akerele described another revelation in which terrorists attacked the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, creating chaos and panic.

“It was so vivid that I jumped out of bed trembling. Bullets were flying past my head as I crawled for safety. I knew danger was imminent," he recalled.

He said the vision prompted him to cancel a planned trip to Nigeria that year, believing the warning was both urgent and symbolic.

Devastating scenes of bloodshed and famine

In a fourth revelation, the pastor said he saw neighbourhoods across Nigeria in ruin, with buildings collapsing, blood flowing through streets, and citizens struggling to find food or water.

“The devastation was overwhelming. Some streets were flooded with human blood. I woke with a sense of dread," he said.

He added that many similar revelations, too sensitive for public discussion, confirmed his belief that Nigeria is “a captured nation, held by terrorist sponsors, economic vampires and political undertakers.”

“Nigeria can still be rescued”

Despite the grim visions, Akerele insisted that Nigeria’s fate is not sealed, stressing that national repentance and unity can reverse impending disaster.

Quoting the Bible, he said:

“Whenever evil prevails in a land, God’s judgement inevitably falls. But if my people humble themselves and turn from wickedness, the Lord will heal the land.”

The pastor emphasised that righteousness—not political slogans, fasting alone, or wishful confessions. is the foundation for national transformation.

“The Church has lost its light. But united prayers, born out of righteousness, can cut off the head of the Goliath of terrorism,"he warned.

Akerele expressed hope that Nigeria can still experience revival and restructuring if citizens and spiritual leaders take responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng