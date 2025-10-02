The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Demsa LGA, marked Nigeria’s Independence Day with a cultural event at the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria

CAN leaders urged Nigerians to embrace unity, love, and active participation in politics as a way to overcome challenges facing the nation

Speakers emphasized the role of the church as a reconciliatory body, urging youths to uphold sincerity in politics and contribute to building a better Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa State Chapter, Demsa Local Government Area Branch, commemorate Nigeria's Independence Day to celebrate the day by organizing an event comprising of different cultures to showcase the unity in diversity of Nigeria as a nation at the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, Demsa.

The purpose is to educate the public on the advantages of unity and to encourage them on the economic and political situation of Nigeria and ways forward.

Guest speaker Mr. Innocent Edmond Kwati urges youths to participate in politics.

CAN celebrates Nigeria’s unity in diversity

The program was an enlightenment to the public and a means of creating awareness to foster growth in the local community, state and the nation.

Speaking to Legit.ng Correspondent, CAN secretary Apostle Eldon Kusagon, the Senior Pastor of EldonGreatman Ministry during the sermon encouraged the public to always walk in unity and love.

He said:

"We organized this event to showcase the uniformity in the body of Christ and Nigeria as well, that is why different cultures are invited to display their uniqueness of being one entity even in difficult situations, we will still be united. We are bond by unity and nothing will divide us.

"I Prophesy and believe that in the next 10-15 years, Nigeria will be greater than this, it will be a country we all pray and hope for. I see Nigeria birthing exceptional and potential great leaders that will change the narrative of the current situation " Kusagon stated.

Christians urged to be active in politics

Also speaking to Legit.ng, the Guest Speaker of the event Mr Innocent Edmond Kwati, an entrepreneur and a youth advocate in Adamawa state, urged the Christian body to be courageous and participate in politics.

He expressed that:

"The church has a great role to play in politics and when we fail to understand it will make others think politics is a bad"

Mr Kwati maintained:

"Nigeria has come a long way as we celebrate 65years of independence today, despite the challenges we faced in Nigeria, our ability to coexist peacefully with different ethnic diversity builds our strength as a striving nation. He encouraged the church as a moral compass of the society to play a role of prophecy, peace building, and observing that, people who are elected into the leadership positions, should act according to the merit of the law as they should and deliver what is expected of them"

He further said:

"The church serves as a reconciliatory body, where it stands as a mediator between the members of the society. Nigerian youths who cover 70% of the population should uphold the banner of unity in Nigeria and sincerity in politics, as we hope for a better nation and it is high time we engage ourselves in politics and goverance"

The clergy concluded by admonishing the entire Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) body of Nigeria to believe in the positive development of Nigeria because unity builds a nation.

He added:

" I pray for peace and prosperity, nothing shall against our way to success and growth in Nigeria. God bless Nigeria."

