A prominent cleric, Satguru Maharaj, said Nnamdi Kanu could only be released through a political settlement

He argued that Kanu was guilty of terrorism charges that ordinarily carried a death sentence and claimed he escaped capital punishment by grace

South-East leaders, including Governor Alex Otti, had intensified political engagements with the presidency to secure Kanu’s release after his life sentence conviction

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj, has vowed to facilitate the release of the incarcerated leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, but only on some conditions.

According to Punch, Maharaj Ji made the declaration in an interview with his temple’s in-house radio on Wednesday, December 3, where he argued that the IPOB leader was culpable for the terrorism charges for which he was convicted.

Satguru Maharaj Offers to Facilitate Nnamdi Kanu’s Release With Conditions. Photo credit: @Unclechike1/@Naijawide01

Source: Twitter

He said he can only help if the Biafra radio broadcast and the sit-at-home directive in the South-East are discontinued.

According to him, the allegations against Kanu ordinarily attract the death penalty, insisting that it is only out of grace that the separatist leader escaped capital punishment.

He said:

“We are, however, grateful that the matter has been put on hold in the sense that, by the accusations, it is always going to be death, looking at the level of crimes attached to him, with the way and manner the constitution is written."

"Anybody who is accused of doing such a thing (terrorism) is sentenced to death. It is only out of grace that Kanu was able to escape.”

Nnamdi Kanu could be released through political settlement

Maharaj, however, said a political solution remains the best pathway to Kanu’s freedom.

He insisted that those pushing for the IPOB leader’s release must first demonstrate commitment by halting actions that escalate tension in the region.

“So now it has to be by political settlement before he (Kanu) can be released, and it will be addressed in so many ways. For anyone advocating for his pardon, they have to take positive steps.

In other words, the cleric said his supporters must not do so with empty hands and stop the Biafra radio wherever it is. He added that the judgment should be accepted while the Igbo elders go behind the scenes to analyse and explain to the President.

Satguru Maharaj Ji offers to assist in freeing Nnamdi Kanu, provided that Biafra radio operations and sit-at-home directives are stopped. Photo credit: Legit TV

Source: Twitter

The cleric also claimed that the political prominence of the Igbo under President Bola Tinubu had unsettled some northern stakeholders.

"Igbos have been brought to the central realms of politics by Tinubu. And the Northern caliphate is not happy about it. They are not excited about the commission they were given…

"They should stop the propaganda that the East is about to be Islamised. When those are done, I know how to watch it out, Kanu will come out. I will help facilitate his release.“

Maharaj Ji’s comments add to renewed efforts by South-East leaders pushing for Kanu’s freedom through a political arrangement.

Abia gov. visits Nnamdi Kanu in prison

Legit.ng reports that on Tuesday, Abia State governor, Alex Otti, met President Tinubu at the State House shortly after visiting Kanu at the Sokoto prison, where he is serving his sentence.

Governor Otti was accompanied by senior officials, including the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, SAN; his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma; and top Sokoto state government officials, among them several commissioners and advisers.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, was also present during the visit.

Court explains why Kanu would not serve his sentence at Kuje

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal high court in Abuja sentenced the estranged leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment.

While delivering the judgment, Justice James Omotosho ordered that Kanu should not be allowed to serve in the Kuje correctional centre and gave a reason.

The court also compelled Kanu not to have access to any electronic gadget, and if there is a need for that, it will have to be at the discretion of the NSA.

Court rules on Kanu's N50bn suit against FG

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had struck out a £50 billion lawsuit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the federal government, citing a lack of diligent prosecution.

Presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, issued the ruling on Thursday, November 27, after noting repeated non-appearance by the parties.

Kanu is currently serving a life sentence on counts one, two, four, five, and six. Activist Omoyele Sowore and other regional leaders have also called for a political resolution.

Justice James Omotosho had convicted him on all seven counts of terrorism, also issuing a 20-year sentence on count three and a five-year sentence on count seven, all without the option of a fine.

Source: Legit.ng