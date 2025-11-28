President Bola Tinubu has been told to be wary of negotiating with terrorists involved in kidnapping across the country

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church gave the warning to the president in his latest prophetic message

The cleric also disclosed that five powerful people are the ones behind the growing terrorist activities in the country

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has claimed that there are five powerful people behind the growing terrorism in Nigeria.

The cleric made the claim in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatodin, stating that as long as the five people are not taken out, the country would continue to battle with terrorism.

Ayodele charges Tinubu to end terrorism

According to The Tribune, Ayodele declared that the government must work effectively and put an end to the insecurity in the country, adding that those five people are not slowing down.

His statement reads in part:

“Five people are involved in this kidnapping matter that the government must try to identify and take out of the way; otherwise, the nation will continue to be at the mercy of terrorism.

Ayodele also urged President Bola Tinubu not to promote negotiation with the terrorists, irrespective of the challenges. He also stated that the president should call the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and others calling for dialogue with bandits to order. Saying their actions are an encouragement to bandits.

He stressed that negotiations with the bandits will continue to increase terrorism in the country and that it was only the president who had everything to lose. He warned that if Tinubu was not careful, insecurity would continue to be used against him.

Ayodele speaks on Tinubu declares emergency

Ayodele's revelation came days after President Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency following the emerging security situation in the country. This was disclosed in a statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 26.

Since last week, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, and women, children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down. In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.

This week, some of the abductees have regained their freedom, particularly those abducted in Kwara and Kebbi states. However, 315 students and teachers from St. Mary’s School in Agwara LGA of Niger are still in captivity.

According to the statement, Tinubu directed additional recruitment into the armed forces, saying that "the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel." The police are expected to recruit an additional 20,000 personnel.

Bandits attack: FG denies shutting down schools

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has denounced the report that it has ordered the closure of schools nationwide.

The denial was made in a statement by the Ministry of Education on Saturday, November 24.

According to the ministry, the statement did not originate from the government and urged Nigerians to only follow official reports from the appropriate authority.

