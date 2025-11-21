The federal high court in Abuja has sentenced the estranged leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment

While delivering the judgment, Justice James Omotosho ordered that Kanu should not be allowed to serve in the Kuje correctional centre and gave a reason

The court also compelled Kanu not to have access to any electronic gadget, and if there is a need for that, it will have to be at the discretion of the NSA

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court has said that the detention of the recently sentenced leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, must reflect the seriousness of the sentence while ensuring his protection.

The judge ruled that Kanu should not be kept at Kuje Correctional Centre, stating that the facility would not achieve the intended purpose of the sentence.

His statement reads in part:

“He is to be placed in protective custody at a secure location approved by the authorities.”

When the court convicted Nnamdi Kanu

The court on Thursday, November 20, handed down multiple prison sentences to Kanu, including life imprisonment on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences. The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, both without the option of a fine.

According to the judgment, Nnamdi Kanu is to be denied any access to digital services, including phone, laptop, tablet, etc. The ruling noted that Kanu would only have access to the aforementioned on the discretion of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Nigerians react to Nnamdi Kanu's conviction

The summary of the judgment, which was shared on social media, has started gaining reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Olatoks commented on the ruling:

"Nnamdi Kanu sentenced to life imprisonment, showing the full strength of the rule of law in Nigeria. What will this mean for the rest of the Biafra agitators? Interesting time ahead."

Maryam Muktar commended the ruling:

"Justice has been served, and I hope it serves as a lesson and warning to anyone who wants to cause unrest in Nigeria will face the full wrath of the law, even though the sentence was lenient to Kanu."

Ibn Abdulwahab reacted:

"We will bookmark this to see terrorist sympathisers while we continue working on adjectives to call this terrorist with, should it be Christian terrorist, Igbo terrorist, or Igbo Separatist Christian terrorist?"

Hollah wrote:

"Not surprised, they've arrived at the predetermined end, they've decided this is how it will end a long time ago. I don't think anything will change at the appeal court."

Engr Isaski wrote:

"He will Learn the hard way, and other terrorists caught in the same line will learn that way too."

