The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a £50 billion lawsuit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the federal government, citing lack of diligent prosecution.

Presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, issued the ruling on Thursday after noting repeated non-appearance by the parties.

Court says case suffers lack of diligent prosecution

When the matter was called, neither Kanu nor the federal government was represented by a legal counsel.

Justice Ekwo recalled that during the previous sitting, counsel for the Federal Government had appeared, but no lawyer represented Kanu.

“This case has taken three adjournments on account of non-representation. The court cannot continue to indulge a matter that shows no diligence," the judge said.

He then ordered that the case be struck out.

Kanu’s claims against the government

Kanu had filed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022, accusing the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) of violating his rights.

In the suit, he alleged that he was abducted in Kenya and “extraordinarily renditioned” to Nigeria, arguing that such actions breached African and Nigerian laws.

He asked the court to determine “whether the way and manner in which the plaintiff was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws.”

Kanu also questioned whether he could be “competently or legally tried” for offences listed in counts 1 to 14 of the 15-count amended charge currently before Justice Binta Nyako.

Among his 11 reliefs, the IPOB leader sought an order for his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), and an order restraining further prosecution.

He also demanded £100 million in damages as the cost of the action.

FG objects, calls suit an abuse of court process

In a preliminary objection dated 6 June 2022, the Federal Government urged the court to dismiss the suit entirely.

Government lawyers argued that Kanu had filed a similar case at the Federal High Court in Umuahia, suit number FHC/UM/CS/30/2022, involving the same parties and the same set of facts.

According to the government, this duplication amounted to “an abuse of court process” and robbed the Abuja court of jurisdiction.

“The existence of a similar suit renders this one incompetent,” the defendants stated in their filing.

Change of counsel noted

During one of the earlier proceedings, Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, informed Justice Ekwo that he had filed a notice of change of counsel.

He told the court he would be taking over the case from senior advocate Chief Mike Ozekhome, who originally filed the suit on 7 April 2022.

What the judgment means

The ruling means that Kanu’s £50 billion rights-violation suit will not proceed unless a fresh action is filed.

Meanwhile, his criminal trial before Justice Binta Nyako remains unaffected, as Thursday’s decision concerns a separate civil matter.

The court’s decision adds to a growing list of legal outcomes related to Kanu’s ongoing battles with the Federal Government, including recent rulings on appeals and rights-violation claims.

