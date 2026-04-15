Suspects have recounted how a burial ceremony argument in Michika escalated into a fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man

The victim was reported to have been attacked after tensions between youths from neighbouring villages turned violent

Police have confirmed arresting suspects as investigations have continued into the circumstances surrounding the killing

Suspects arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Michika, Adamawa state, have narrated how an argument at a burial ceremony escalated into violence that led to the death of a 22-year-old man.

Adamawa police probe continues as suspects give different accounts of a fatal clash that claimed a young life. Photo: Obidah

Source: UGC

On Sunday, April 12, one Daniel Samuel, the victim and a resident of Michika town, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Michika with visible signs of violence and bloodstains on his body. He had alleged that on the same day, Dakiyar Tumba, 23, and Sini Luka, 31, both residents of the same area, attacked and fatally stabbed him in the back with a knife.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said operatives attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters quickly rushed the victim to the hospital in an attempt to save his life, but he was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor. He added that the body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, speaking to a Legit.ng, one of the suspects, Dakiyar Tumba, narrated how the sad incident unfolded:

"I am 22 years old and live in Kubirshoto, a village in the Michika Local Government Area. I am a farmer. What happened was that I attended a burial in a nearby village called Kura. During the burial, some youths from Kura argued with youths from Kubirshoto. The youths from Kura came with sticks to fight those from Kubirshoto, so one of our youths from Kubirshoto named Kwada also went and took a stick. When he went to pick up the stick, the deceased, whose name is Daniel, was sitting with his girlfriend, and Daniel told Kwada not to take any stick, but Kwada refused and went ahead to take it."

On hearing this, he said he asked all the youths to calm down, warning that the situation could escalate since both villages are close to each other.

"Daniel then followed Kwada to where we were all standing and told him that, since he had refused to obey his order, he would definitely beat him up and kill him someday. When I tried to stop Daniel from fighting with Kwada, he told me to move aside, while I pleaded with both of them to calm down. Before I realised it, Daniel had collected a stick from someone else and hit me on the hand with it. When I asked him why he did that, he said he would even stab me if I did not move away."

"I was still standing there when he pulled out a knife from his waist and tried to stab me in the stomach. I used my hand to protect myself, and it cut my hand,” Tumba said.

"He then dropped the knife on the ground, and I became angry. I picked it up and stabbed him in the back."

"He reported the matter at the Michika Police Station, and I was subsequently arrested. I was informed that he died on the way to the hospital. I sincerely regret my actions, which were driven by anger," Tumba expressed.

Suspects narrate how a burial disagreement in Michika, Adamawa turned deadly.

Source: Original

Also speaking, the second suspect, Sini Luka, said:

"I am a 31-year-old living in Kubirshoto village. When I arrived at the burial ground around 7 pm, I saw youths from my village fighting with youths from Kura village. I went there to speak with some of the youths I know to stop the fight, because fighting never leads to anything good."

"I don't know anything about what happened between Tumba and Daniel, because I was not around during the fight. I only came in the evening. I'm pleading with the command to temper justice with mercy because I don't know anything."

In a chat with Legit.ng, SP Nguroje further emphasised that the command would carry out deeper investigations to ensure that all those involved are arrested and made to face legal action.

He also encouraged members of the public to avoid any behaviour that could lead to hómìcídè, kidnapping, or other social vices.

Man dies after alleged marital dispute

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 29-year-old man in Adamawa state died after allegedly taking pills following a domestic dispute linked to alleged infidelity involving his wife.

He was said to have acted after learning his wife had been seen with an ex-lover in another community, prompting emotional distress before he returned home and collapsed after taking medication.

Source: Legit.ng