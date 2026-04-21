NLNG has opened applications for its 2026 Post Primary Scholarship Scheme targeting high-performing Basic Six pupils in Rivers State public schools

The company outlined eligibility rules, including age limits, academic requirements, and restrictions on beneficiaries of other scholarships or staff relatives

Applicants had been required to submit multiple documents and secure provisional admission into selected partner secondary schools in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria LNG Limited has opened applications for its 2026 Post Primary Scholarship Scheme, an education support programme aimed at assisting academically strong pupils from its host communities in Rivers State to complete their secondary education.

The initiative targets pupils in Basic Six attending public primary schools within the state and is designed to identify and support learners with strong academic potential.

NLNG opens applications for its 2026 Post Primary Scholarship Scheme. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Successful candidates will progress through secondary school under the scheme with financial backing from the company.

NLNG opens scholarship for Rivers pupils

NLNG stated that the programme is structured to ensure inclusiveness, noting that pupils with disabilities will be given reasonable adjustments during the selection process.

Applicants who require such support are expected to contact the scheme administrators via email after completing their application.

Interested candidates requiring assistance were directed to send requests to ppss@nlng.com using the subject line “Reasonable Adjustment”.

NLNG releases eligibility requirements

To qualify, applicants must be indigenes of NLNG host communities in Rivers State and currently enrolled in Basic Six in a public primary school within the state. Candidates must not exceed 12 years of age at the time of application.

The company also stated that applicants must not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship, bursary, or grant. Children, wards, or relatives of NLNG staff are not eligible to apply.

Applicants are required to present academic records, including term results from Basic Four and Five, as well as the first term result of Basic Six.

Additional documents include an attestation letter from the school head, indigene confirmation from community leadership, and identification from the local government council.

Opportunities open for Basic Six pupils under the NLNG scholarship programme. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A recent passport photograph, birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission, and other supporting documents are also mandatory.

Applicants must also secure provisional admission into one of NLNG partner schools, including Hallel College in Rukpokwu, ABEC Secondary School in Woji, or Christie Toby Education Centre in Iriebe.

Application process and deadline

Applications are to be completed online through the official NLNG scholarship portal, where candidates are required to upload all documents in PDF format. Incomplete submissions will lead to automatic disqualification.

NLNG warned applicants against submitting false documents, adding that only shortlisted candidates will proceed to the selection test, which will be conducted in Port Harcourt.

The company confirmed that entry for the programme closes on May 11, 2026, and advised applicants to provide valid contact information and monitor their emails for updates throughout the selection process.

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Source: Legit.ng