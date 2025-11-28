Former Anambra State Governor, Senator Chris Ngige, recounted his ordeal after deadly gunmen attacked his convoy

Ngige said the gunmen dressed in police and military uniforms ambushed and attacked his convoy around Umuoji

Legit.ng reports that Ngige is the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment from 2025-2023 under the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

Alor, Anambra State - Former Anambra State Governor, Senator Chris Ngige, assured the people that he is safe after gunmen attacked his convoy.

Legit.ng reports gunmen attacked Ngige’s convoy on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

A woman recording the incident on her mobile phone was shot dead, while a shop owner sustained severe injuries and was scheduled for surgery

The convoy’s esc0rt leader suffered gunshot wounds and underwent surgery, with the pilot car riddled with bullets.

Nigige said gunmen dressed in police and military uniforms ambushed his aides, who were returning from errands around Umuoji.

As reported by Vanguard, Nigige stated this while speaking when Peter Obi visited him at his hometown, Alor, Idemili South local government area.

According to Nigige, the gunmen pursued the convoy and shot at the occupants.

Ngige added that the attackers killed a woman and wounded his police orderly before dispossessing him of his rifle and uniforms.

The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment dispelled the rumour of his death.

“As you can see, I’m alive; I’m not dead, so there should be no panic.”

The former governor added that the gunmen accused the policemen of “serving a zoo government,”

He described the remark as troubling, suggesting a possible attempt to seize arms and police uniforms.

Speaking further, Ngige said it was uncertain whether the attack was targeted at him.

The former minister noted that his convoy is easily recognisable because his driver of 22 years is widely known.

Ngige, however, added that the gunmen might have simply been attacking convoys with police escorts.

