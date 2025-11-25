A violent dispute broke out over ownership of a piece of land at Kilometre 1, Asaba–Benin Expressway

It was gathered that four persons were feared dead and five others reportedly sustained gunshot injuries

The caretaker of the affected property, Dalha Muhammad, narrated how the clash started on Monday, November 24, 2025

Asaba, Delta State - Four persons were feared dead and five others injured over ownership of a piece of land at Kilometre 1, Asaba–Benin Expressway, Delta State.

The caretaker of the property, Dalha Muhammad, said the tragic incident occurred after armed vigilante operatives arrived at the compound in several vehicles and attempted to eject the tenants.

Muhammad said the group opened fire when the tenants refused to vacate the premises on Monday, November 24, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, Muhammad claimed that four tenants died on the spot.

He added that the injured are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at St. Rebecca Hospital, Asaba.

Witnesses alleged that despite alerting police during Monday’s attack, officers arrived only after the assailants had left.

The tenants identified two of the deceased as Kabiru Abdullahi and one Mohammed, while two of the injured were named as Baba Ado and Muzan.

Chairman of Abraka Quarters, Alhaji Auwalu Dalhatu, said security operatives had earlier visited and directed the occupants to vacate the property on November 21, 2025.

The security operatives directed the occupants to vacate the property.

Dalhatu said the tenants relied on an existing court judgment, which they said affirmed Mr. Kingsley Ijebuonwu as their landlord.

He also stated that the tenants reported the earlier threat to the B Division Police Station, where they were assured of protection.

