Gunmen struck a joint police patrol team along the Abatete–Eziowelle Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday, November 26, sparking a shootout that sent residents running for safety.

The attackers were said to have ambushed officers from the Department of Operations in Awka and the Special Anti-Cultism Squad during routine surveillance.

Residents flee as the patrol vehicle caught fire during the fierce shootout.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived in a convoy of three vehicles and opened fire immediately. One police officer was injured while a patrol vehicle was burnt during the exchange of gunfire.

Convoy of attackers in military gear

A witness said the gunmen operated with coordination and moved in a white Toyota Hummer bus, a black Lexus 350 SUV and a white Toyota Highlander, Punch reported.

He added that they wore military and police style uniforms and fired heavily at the patrol teams. According to him, the officers returned fire, and the confrontation forced the attackers to retreat after several minutes.

Police say they repelled the assailants with no civilian casualties. Photo: FB/NPF

During the gun battle, bullets struck the patrol bus of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad before it was set ablaze.

The DOPS patrol pickup truck was also hit and damaged by gunfire. Videos from the scene showed flames engulfing one of the vehicles as residents fled.

Police confirm attack and response

The police public relations officer for Anambra state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement. He said an armed group operating in a convoy confronted the patrol officers but was pushed back. He noted that no civilian casualties were recorded.

Ikenga stated:

“The suspects engaged the patrol teams but were successfully repelled. No civilian casualties were recorded.”

He added that the commissioner of police had ordered tighter security across the state. All divisions and patrol units were directed to remain on high alert to protect residents.

The police have urged the public to remain calm and report suspicious movements to the nearest station.

Ikenga said the command remained committed to safeguarding lives and property and would continue to confront armed groups threatening public peace.

Wednesday’s attack followed similar violence recorded in July when security forces clashed with armed hoodlums in Oko and at the Ekwulobia flyover.

Two civilians were killed in that incident and a vigilante security vehicle was burnt. Several weapons and vehicles were recovered as police repelled the attackers.

