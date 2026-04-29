The FCCPC has mandated that airlines must provide care to their passengers when flights are delayed or cancelled

It said passengers kept waiting for long periods or affected by abrupt cancellations may also be entitled to transport and other support

The directive comes amid rising complaints from travellers, driven partly by soaring aviation fuel costs threatening airlines' operations

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has again emphasised that airline passengers have the right to care when flights are delayed or cancelled.

These obligations include providing refreshments, access to communication, and, in certain situations, accommodation.

Flight Delays or Cancellation: FCCPC describes what airlines must for for stranded passengers

Source: UGC

Speaking on The Morning Brief on Channels Television, the FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, explained that airlines are expected to support passengers based on established consumer protection rules.

He noted that travellers facing delays should receive basic refreshments, and if the delay extends, additional assistance such as airtime should be provided to help them stay connected.

Ijagwu said:

“If your flight is delayed, you are supposed to be given refreshments. After some more hours of delay, you are supposed to be given airtime.”

Ijagwu added that the level of support should increase depending on how long the disruption lasts and how severe it becomes.

In cases where flights are cancelled after passengers have already waited for hours, airlines may be expected to go further by arranging transportation or even accommodation.

He stressed that such measures are not only legal expectations but also reasonable standards of care for stranded travellers.

Rising complaints and Jet fuel challenges

The FCCPC’s reminder comes amid growing dissatisfaction among passengers over frequent delays, cancellations, and last-minute rescheduling across Nigerian airports.

At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, for instance, some travellers were recently left stranded without transport or overnight lodging despite repeated flight changes.

Much of the disruption has been linked to the increasing cost and limited availability of Jet A1 aviation fuel, which has put significant pressure on airline operations.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria previously warned that the sharp rise in fuel prices—from about ₦900 per litre to over ₦3,300—could force airlines to suspend operations if the situation persists.

Reacting to these challenges, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, suggested that higher ticket prices may be unavoidable as airlines struggle to remain financially viable.

Operators, on their part, insist that current earnings are no longer enough to cover rising operational costs, especially fuel, raising concerns about further service disruptions if conditions do not improve.

Flight Delays or Cancellation: FCCPC describes what airlines must for for stranded passengers

Source: Getty Images

Air Peace cuts Abuja-London flights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s top airline, Air Peace, has reduced its Abuja–London flights from daily operations to three times a week.

The airline said the decision is due to the sharp rise in aviation fuel prices and ongoing supply difficulties affecting its operations.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Air Peace explained that the new schedule will remain in place until July 1, when it hopes to return to normal daily flights.

Source: Legit.ng