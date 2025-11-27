Gunmen attacked the convoy of former Anambra governor Dr. Chris Ngige along Nkpor–Nnobi Road leaving one person dead and several injured

A woman recording the incident on her mobile phone was shot dead while a shop owner sustained severe injuries and was scheduled for surgery

The convoy’s esc0rt leader suffered gunshot wounds and underwent surgery with the pilot car riddled with bullets

Anambra state - Gunmen on Wednesday, November 27, targeted the convoy of former Anambra state Governor, Dr. Chris Ngige.

This attack was carried out along the Nkpor–Nnobi Road in Idemili North Local Government Area, leaving one person dead and multiple others injured.

Breaking: Deadly Gunmen Attack Ex-Southeast Governor's Convoy

Source: Twitter

Sources said the assailants, disguised in police and military uniforms, opened fire on the pilot vehicle, killing a policeman and seizing his rifle and uniform.

Ngige's convoy attack: Woman shot

A woman recording the incident on her mobile phone was also shot dead instantly, while a shop owner who rushed to the scene was hit by stray bullets and sustained severe injuries.

He is scheduled for surgery to remove bullet fragments and is reported to be in stable condition.

Esc0rt leader undergoes surgery

The convoy’s esc0rt leader also suffered gunshot wounds and has undergone surgery, with medical reports indicating a full recovery is expected.

The pilot car was riddled with bullets during the attack.

Ngige not in convoy at time of attack

Dr. Ngige was reportedly not in the convoy when the attack occurred. His former press secretary, Mr. Fred Chukwuelobe, confirmed the incident, stating:

“I spoke with His Excellency, Dr. Ngige, who confirmed the attack and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure adequate medical care for the injured. He also extended condolences to the family of the woman who was killed while recording the attack.”

The Anambra state Police Command has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, while investigations into the attack are understood to be ongoing.

Shinkafi escapes assassination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, former governorship candidate in Zamfara state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), narrowly escaped assassination on Friday, August 15, in Abuja after armed men attacked his convoy.

Shinkafi, also the Executive Director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, recounted that his vehicle was ambushed by masked gunmen dressed in black, armed with heavy weapons, and driving an unregistered black Prado Jeep.

He alleged that the attack was connected to his “bold, principled and patriotic” stance on national security, particularly his vocal opposition to ransom payments for kidnapping victims in Zamfara state.

Source: Legit.ng