About 20 farmers, including four pregnant women and a few children, have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits in Unguwan-Kawo, Erena Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger state.

Residents said the victims were taken from their rice farm around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26.

One man, speaking on condition of anonymity, as disclosed by Daily Trust, said his nephew was among those kidnapped. He noted that the farm is just 500 meters from Erena town, where a military camp is located.

This comes only six days after more than 200 students and school staff were abducted from St. Mary’s schools in Papiri, Agwara LGA.

The police in Niger state, through spokesperson SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the report is being checked.

Governor says students “missing, not abducted”

In a related development, Umaru Bago, governor of Niger state, told the public that many of the students reported missing after the St. Mary’s Catholic School attack are presumed to have fled into nearby forests, not necessarily abducted.

He confirmed security operations are ongoing and some children have already been rescued. Authorities have opened a register to account for all students, while boarding schools in the area remain closed until safety is assured.

Several community and religious leaders warned that framing the incident solely as a religious‑minority attack, without verified facts, risks fuelling tension.

